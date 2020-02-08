Gregor Townsend backs Stuart Hogg after another mistake contributed to England's victory over Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLa9f271c9d37c789e40aeb052dcb94b7811% %MINIFYHTMLa9f271c9d37c789e40aeb052dcb94b7812%





Gregor Townsend has acquitted Stuart Hogg of guilt despite the fact that the Scottish captain made his second costly mistake in so many Guinness Six Nations games.

A week after Exeter's side launched a golden opportunity against Ireland with a terror test babble, Hogg was guilty of another disastrous slip when his team lost control of the Calcutta Cup with the loss to England.

Faced with an awkward kick from George Ford, the Dark Blues captain brought the ball back under his own posts to deliver the five-meter scrum to the enemy Auld from which Ellis Genge swept the winning attempt.

But Townsend refused to make his captain the scapegoat for a 13-6 defeat amid brutal conditions when storm Ciara struck Murrayfield.

He said: "There were about 40 or 50 mistakes out there today. Stuart was trying to let the ball go through the test line and it just didn't bounce. If he had bounced, we would have had a drop of 22 out and not a scrum- five.

"Then Stuart was an inch or two away from making a brilliant decision. Part of his game was excellent, it is very difficult to play in those conditions and there will be many mistakes on both sides."

But even those words did little to ease Hogg's pain.

When asked how he felt, the 27-year-old replied: "Devastated. Again, it was a great opportunity for us to go out and down the far right."

"Unfortunately, the ball just didn't sit down and it was hard to drink. I put the boys under some pressure and, unfortunately, we didn't get out of it."

"I will carry it on my shoulders, carry it by the chin and be in a position to say that I made a mistake. I will not shy away from it. Unfortunately I made a mistake, and these things cost us." "

Scotland had the wind behind them in the first half, but it made no difference since England stood firm. Townsend's team was delivered 21 times, compared to only seven for visitors, but Hogg gave no excuses.

He said: "It was really hard out there. The wind and the rain were not ideal conditions. But we had to adapt. Sometimes we did. Sometimes we had problems."

"But to England's credit, they executed their kicking game very well."

"Were they the worst conditions I played in? Definitely up there. I had to jump into the shower immediately after the game because I was freezing. I'm still not hot. But it's the same for everyone."