Green Day too angry to write a follow-up to & # 39; American Idiot & # 39; about President Donald Trump

Lead vocalist Billie Joe Armstrong explains why his band did not write a new anthem about the current political climate for their thirteenth studio album.

Green Daythe leader of Billie Joe Armstrong He is too upset by the "current political climate" to find inspiration for his music.

Green Day wrote his 2004 album "American Idiot" to denounce the United States. President George W. Bush – which later became a rock opera.

However, Billie says fans can't wait for a follow-up on the president. Donald Trump because he is too angry to write songs about politics right now.

"It's not that I'm ignoring it, it's just that the current political climate is something I just can't get inspired from. I have tons of feelings about it," he tells The Guardian. "I think Trump is a piece of shit. I think (Senate Majority Leader) Mitch McConnell is pure evil." "All they care about is caring for the rich and they don't care about ordinary people. But I don't find inspiration there. It's so depressing. It's hard to dance when you can't get out of bed."

Drummer and band goof Tre Cool He says that even when the band turned political they used to try to promote unity, something that now feels distant.

"And the world has become so divisive," he adds. "We wanted to try to bring people together. It has become a distant concept to love each other!"

His new album "Father of All …" is now available.