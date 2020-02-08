Great Britain beat Slovakia to miss the Fed Cup finals in Hungary | Tennis news

%MINIFYHTML4d52f267f241cf4dfc0ab085b00bc00711% %MINIFYHTML4d52f267f241cf4dfc0ab085b00bc00712%

Heather Watson won Saturday's opening game to keep the draw alive, but Dart's defeat consigns GB to a tiebreaker in April





Harriet Dart was defeated in the fourth race that ensured Slovakia secured a place in the Fed Cup Finals this year.

Britain lost a place in the new Fed Cup finals after the defeat of Harriet Dart gave Slovakia an undisputed 3-1 lead in Bratislava.

Without British No. 1 Johana Konta, Anne Keothavong's team stayed at the point of no return after Watson and Dart suffered losses on Friday night, leaving the hosts just one win from a place in the lineup. 12 teams in Budapest.

Again it was up to Watson to lead the team and she responded with a 6-0 and 7-5 victory over Rebecca Sramkova in Saturday's first reverse singles to reduce arrears.

Sramkova was called as a replacement for Viktoria Kuzmova after she was ruled out due to illness. Watson was in no mood to waste time, running in the first set in just 26 minutes against world number 202.

Watson was forced to work harder in the second set before finally prevailing and surrendering to Dart, who had fought so bravely in a three-set loss to Kuzmova on Friday.

Heather Watson got GB to have the best possible start on Saturday with a victory to keep qualification hopes alive

Despite that almost three-hour epic, where he saved five match points, Dart showed no signs of fatigue and showed his fighting qualities once again fighting from an early breakdown to the level against former world No. 26 Anna Karolina Schmiedlova .

However, Schmiedlova broke in the twelfth game to claim the set, and then only needed a solo break in the second set to overcome a tough competition 7-5, 6-3, leaving Slovakia to celebrate the victory and an advantage 3- 1 impregnable that sees them join the field in Hungary in April, while GB has to wait for the play-off raffle.

Britain will have to win their play-off draw in April to win another chance to reach the final in 2021, while a defeat would send them back to the Europe / Africa Zone.

