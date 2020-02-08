Grammy organization facing investigation by the California Attorney General

%MINIFYHTML883f0106b3ad9e4824ec7752e13c853e11% %MINIFYHTML883f0106b3ad9e4824ec7752e13c853e12%

Complaints about the Recording Academy have been received by the attorney general and are being examined after allegations of corruption and rape cover-up.

California Attorney General Xavier Becerra is examining a series of complaints about the governance structure of the Recording Academy.

The organization has been involved in controversy since the executive director Deborah Dugan He was placed on administrative leave last month, January 2020 after only five months at work, after making a report of misconduct.

He then responded with a complaint of sexual harassment against the Academy General Counsel, and made several serious accusations about the academy, including questioning the integrity of his voting process for the Grammy Awards.

According to Billboard, Becerra's office has not formally launched an investigation, but the state attorney general's office has received several complaints regarding the board of trustees of the organization, the power of the academy's executive committee and its approval of expenses. million dollars in legal fees for two powerful law firms, as well as handling a violation investigation of their former president and CEO Neil Portnow.

The officers of the Recording Academy insisted that they have no knowledge of any investigation and told Billboard: "We have not been contacted by the Attorney General or any other agency."

The complaints also urged Becerra to analyze the great expenses of the Recording Academy, including the $ 770,000 allocated to hospitality at an event in September 2016 at the Four Seasons in Westlake Village. The officials of the Recording Academy insisted that the money be spent "judiciously."

The state investigation occurs when the Recording Academy conducts its own investigation into the problems cited in Dugan's allegations of irregularities in the nomination process, sexual harassment and conflicts of interest within the board of trustees.