Gary Anderson proved to be too good for a strong field to win the Player 1 Championship at Barnsley | Darts news

Gary Anderson followed an opening night of the Premier League with the victory in Players Championship One

Gary Anderson claimed the title in the first 2020 qualifying event, beating Jeff Smith to win the Players Championship One where Lisa Ashton suffered a loss in the first round.

The Flying Scotsman, fully fit after a 2019 ruined by a back injury, had left an early marker for the season with a victory over Daryl Gurney in the Premier League on Thursday, and all eyes were on the Metrodome to the beginning of Pro. Excursion.

Anderson, winner of the World Cup with Peter Wright last year, stood out, sweeping through a list of high-class opponents to claim his first individual title since the 2018 Champions League and his first qualifying tournament since the 2018 World Matchplay

"It's been a while since I won something, but I regained hunger," said Anderson, who faces Peter Wright on Thursday when the Second Night of the Premier League heads to Nottingham.

"I want to go back to how I was pulling before (injury), I don't care if I win or lose, but as long as I throw them as I used to, I will be fine."

"I still have work to do, but it's not a bad start."

Anderson lived up to the three figures in the final, but it was too good for a rejuvenated Smith, the runner-up of the 2016 BDO World Championship who was playing his first event since he recovered his Tour card in January.

The final saw Anderson run with a 6-2 lead before Smith, who was competing in his first Player Championship event since 2013, defended himself to continue 6-4. But Anderson won the next two so that his 2020 campaign had a perfect start by winning the first of 30 Players Championship events.

Anderson started the day in style, an excellent average of 107 representing Christian Bunse, and Premier League rivals Gerwyn Price and Rob Cross were among those hit by the 50-year-old resurgent.

Main winners Simon Whitlock and Adrian Lewis were also defeated by Anderson on the first day of the qualifying year, but there was also a lot of attention in the four-time women's world champion Ashton.

The Lancashire Rose had won her two-year Tour card with a good performance in Q-School last month, but a hard draw against Brendan Dolan saw her defeat 6-2 by the Story Maker in her first outing as a professional.

The first exit of Ashton Pro Tour ended in defeat

In addition to Ashton's debut, Michael Van Gerwen, who was impressive in defeating Snakebite in Aberdeen, had many eyes in his eyes and served a pair of three-figure averages to beat the runner-up of the BDO World Championship, Scott Mitchell, 6- 2 and Brisbane. Masters winner Damon Heta before falling short of an inspired Dolan.

The world champion Wright had been impressive in reaching the last eight before losing to Smith, while the Pro Tour wasted no time in delivering a pair of first finals of nine darts.

Mickey Mansell, of Northern Ireland, and Mike van Duivenbode, of the Netherlands, accomplished the feat in the first round before and both will return to the field on Sunday, where Anderson will seek to double and Ashton will seek a first victory on the circuit.

Players Championship One

Quarter finals

Brendan Dolan 6-3 Maik Kuivenhoven

Jeff Smith 6-5 Peter Wright

Adrian Lewis 6-3 Steve Beaton

Gary Anderson 6-2 Joe Cullen

Semifinals

Jeff Smith 7-2 Brendan Dolan

Gary Anderson 7-3 Adrian Lewis

Final

Gary Anderson 8-4 Jeff Smith

