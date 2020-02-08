Gangs raid the homes of sex workers before tying up prostitutes and stealing them at knife point

This is the shocking moment when four men tricked the sex workers into letting them into their homes before tying them up and stealing them at the point of a knife.

The terrifying images of CCTV published by the Metropolitan Police see men looting a woman's floor in London while she is defenseless against her armed attackers.

The clip shows the men entering before an attacker knocks down a door on the floor while holding a knife.

Then another is seen emptying the contents of the woman's bag before the group leaves the premises.

The woman then leaves a room and despairs while her belongings are scattered down the hall.

The four men were found guilty of a series of seven robberies against nine female victims carried out in the city over a period of seven months.

The men surround the woman on the floor. Sex workers were often threatened with knives before their cards, money, phones and other personal items were stolen.

Erlandos Vyte, 24, on all occasions, except one, called to book an appointment.

When the escort opened the door, the other men, Robertas Zilionas, Jospin Ble and Joshua Coke, entered and robbed the victim.

The women were tied with items that the men brought with them or found in the houses.

Police say the attacks left many of the victims with "lasting psychological damage."

Joshua Coke (left), 21, was convicted of a charge and sentenced to 10 years in prison. Robertas Zilionas (right), 21, was convicted of five charges and jailed for 14 years.

One of the women said she remembered shaking violently during the robbery, suffering a panic attack when the robbers ransacked the floor.

She said: & # 39; Before this happened, I was happy with the work I was doing, but now, every time, I am aware of the risk and I am worried that we both have drastically changed the way we work.

& # 39; None of us will accept customers at night, which would not have been a problem before; If you ask any details about the building, it scares me and I will not take the appointment.

Erlandos Vyte (left) pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft and was sentenced to 12 and a half years in prison. Jospin Ble (right) 23, was also found guilty of five counts of theft and sentenced to 12 years.

“ Sometimes I traveled all over the country and worked alone and I couldn't do this.

"All this has obviously had an effect on the amount of money we can earn."

He added that even hearing the same foreign accent in a bar of the men who attacked them triggers such fear that can cause them to leave the neighborhood.

The men attacked seven locations, starting in June 2018 in Westminster, followed by three robberies on the Isle of Dogs and Hackney in October 2018.

In December 2018, they moved to Kensington, while the last two robberies took place at Tower Hamlets.

The detectives managed to locate the thieves with only one clue, a fragment of a latex glove left by Ble.

This led to track and analyze 327,000 separate lines of phone data, as well as many hours of CCTV images.

The four men were arrested from January to May 2019 and charged.

Detective Sergeant Patrick Allen said: & # 39; These crimes were committed by a ruthless group of men armed with knives who attacked lonely vulnerable women (who worked) in their own homes.

& # 39; They attacked these women believing that they would not report the incidents to the police due to fear, shame or the belief that women would only see this as a labor risk.

& # 39; They were wrong, and I would like to praise the women who showed up. I would like to assure those women and men involved in the escort trade that, regardless of the work they do, if they report a crime, the Met will take it seriously and investigate it thoroughly.

"We will continue to pursue other suspects who have reason to believe they were involved and urge any other victim to contact us."

Detective Superintendent Guy Collings, who directs Met's response to problems related to sex workers, said: & # 39; No one, regardless of their profession, should be a victim of any form of violence or abuse, and we will continue to support the end of violence against those working in the sex trade.

"We know that this group historically distrusts the police and we fear they will be criminalized if they show up."

"I hope the sentence conveys the message that the Met is dedicated to seeking justice for them."

Vyte pleaded guilty to nine counts of theft, while his three defendants were convicted by the jury on December 6 after the conclusion of the six-week trial. He was sentenced to 12 and a half years in jail.

Zilionas, 21, was convicted of five charges and jailed for 14 years. Ble, 23, was also found guilty of five charges and sentenced to 12 years. Coca-Cola, 21, was guilty of a charge and sentenced to 10 years in prison.