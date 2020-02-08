French skating chief resigns amid sexual abuse scandal | News

Didier Gailhaguet, tThe veteran head of the French skating federation has given up aAfter a wave of condemnation after accusations of sexual abuse in figure skating.

By announcing his resignation on Saturday, Gailhaguet denied covering up a coach accused of rape and sexual abuse by former figure skaters and said that no one in the federation was aware of the alleged irregularities.

After a special meeting of the federation in Paris, Gailhaguet said: "Due to the need for appeasement, I have made … the wise decision to resign from my position as president of the federation."

Paris prosecutors opened a criminal investigation this week about the allegations of 10-time French champion Sarah Abitbol that she was raped by skating coach Gilles Beyer between 1990 and 1992, when she was a teenager.

Abitbol accused Beyer in a book published last week and also talked about his personal experience on television.

The sports newspaper L & # 39; Equipe also published stories of sexual abuse by three other former French art skaters, and accused the federation of "inaction."

The accusations led Gailhaguet to resign, especially for the current French Minister of Sports, Roxana Maracineanu, because Beyer was allowed to continue performing duties in the French skating federation until 2018 despite having been fired by the French Ministry of Sports in 2001 after a report that highlights repeated "serious acts,quot; committed against young skaters.

Gailhaguet served a first term as president from 1998 to 2004 and began his second term in 2007. Four members of the federation's executive office, including a treasurer, resigned on Tuesday night.

Maracineanu had met with Gailhaguet on Monday and asked him to resign, saying "he cannot absolve himself of his moral and personal responsibility."

He defiantly said he would not, and then returned the blow to Maracineanu in virulent terms when he held a press conference on Wednesday, during which he again said he would not resign immediately.

After finally retiring on Saturday, he struck another blow in Maracineanu, maintaining his view that she was making him "a victim of sacrifice,quot; for the misbehavior of others.

Gailhaguet blamed former Sports Minister Marie-George Buffet, who held the position in 2001, saying that he allowed Beyer to continue working despite the evidence against him.

Gailhaguet controlled the skating federation when Beyer was named leader of the French team during the 2011 World Youth Championship held in Gangneung, South Korea. Gailhaguet said it was "probably through naivety or trust,quot; that allowed Beyer to assume that role, due to serious accusations against him previously.