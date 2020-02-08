France receives the second and last KC-130J tanker – Defense Blog

France has received the second of two Lockheed Martin KC-130J air refueling aircraft, according to a company press release.

Lockheed Martin delivered the second of two KC-130J Super Hercules air resuppliers to representatives of the Armée de l'Air de France on February 4, at the company's Aeronautics facility in Marietta, Georgia.

France received a total of four Super Hercules aircraft, two C-130J-30 fighter delivery aircraft and two KC-130J air refuelers, through a foreign military sale with the US government. UU. The two C-130J-30 aircraft were delivered in 2017 and 2018, and the first KC-130J was delivered in September 2019. All these Super Hercules are operated together with the existing C-130H fleet in France.

"France's C-130 crews have long demonstrated the unmatched and proven performance of the Hercules aircraft in support of critical missions," said Rod McLean, vice president and general manager of Air Mobility Air Missions at Lockheed Martin. "This additional KC-130J expands the already robust airlift and refueling resources of Armée de l‘Air to serve not only as a national asset, but also a global resource."

France is the 17th country to choose the C-130J for its air transport and refueling needs. The C-130J Super Hercules is the most advanced tactical transport aircraft in operation today, offering superior performance and enhanced capabilities with the reach and versatility for every theater of operations and evolving requirements.

As the pre-eminent tactical aerial refueling tank, the KC-130J is a battle-proven solution that takes full advantage of the tremendous technological and performance improvements inherent in the C-130J Super Hercules aircraft. A true force multiplier, the KC-130J supplies both fixed-wing and rotating-wing airplanes with fuel, as well as performing a rapid ground refueling.

With this delivery, France joins a global community of KC-130J operators. In 2018, Germany announced the acquisition of a C-130J-30 / KC-130J fleet, which will be operated in partnership with France, which makes it the first operator relationship of this type in the history of the C-130J.

The C-130J Super Hercules is the global standard in tactical air transport, which provides a unique combination of versatility and performance to complete any mission, anytime, anywhere. The world fleet of Super Hercules has more than 2 million flight hours and is the plane chosen by 20 countries.