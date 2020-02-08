Former mobster Conning Rascal Flatts and Toby Keith restaurant accused of fraud

%MINIFYHTML49fdd138e9c3c50723188d5313179edb11% %MINIFYHTML49fdd138e9c3c50723188d5313179edb12%

WENN / FayesVision / Judy Eddy

Frank Capri, who was arrested by Arizona police on February 5 after a five-year investigation, has been charged with 16 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering.

Up News Info –

A former gangster who allegedly cheated Toby Keith Y Rascal Flatts& # 39; Million restaurant chains have been accused of fraud charges.

Arizona police arrested Frank Capri, 52, on Wednesday, February 5.

%MINIFYHTML49fdd138e9c3c50723188d5313179edb13% %MINIFYHTML49fdd138e9c3c50723188d5313179edb14%

He has been charged with 16 counts of fraud, conspiracy and money laundering, while trying to defraud investors and contractors linked to Toby Keith's I Love This Bar & Grill restaurant chain and Rascal Flatts RF restaurants.

%MINIFYHTML49fdd138e9c3c50723188d5313179edb15% %MINIFYHTML49fdd138e9c3c50723188d5313179edb16%

The arrest concludes a five-year investigation, during which police officers discovered that Capri is actually Frank Gioia, Jr., a third-generation gangster who became a witness against several members of the high-ranking mafia at the end of the 1990s in exchange for immunity.

He enrolled in the Federal Witness Protection Program and was given a new identity, along with his mother, father, sister and brother-in-law after admitting crimes that included drug trafficking and murder.

Law sources say the Arizona Republic Capri newspaper launched a company called Boomtown Entertainment, and used it as a facade for fraudulent businesses and restaurant offerings. As of 2009, the Capri company built 20 Toby Keith I Love This Bar & Grill stores in the US. UU.

He allegedly did not pay subcontractors and scammed investors. Almost all the restaurants it opened closed in a year.

Capri then repeated the process with Rascal Flatts, who announced plans for a restaurant chain in 2012, accepting upfront payments at 20 locations. Only one restaurant opened, and closed in a year, according to the Republic of Arizona.

Their actions led the trio of countries to publicly break ties with their own restaurant chain in March 2019.

"Rascal Flatts authorized the use of its name, image and logo to the restaurant developer and had nothing to do with the construction or construction plans of these restaurants," a spokesman for the band told the Republic of Arizona. "The use of the name Rascal Flatts in association with restaurants owned by RF IP, LLC or Frank Capri is no longer authorized."

Capri is scheduled to be tried on April 7.