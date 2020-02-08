Five Britons fall sick with coronavirus in France

Five Britons diagnosed with coronavirus in a French ski chalet contracted the fatal infection of a Brighton man who stayed in the same complex.

This middle-aged patient had flown from Singapore to the alpine village of Contamines-Montjoie, near Mont Blanc, where he spent four days.

But he only showed symptoms of the highly contagious bug upon his return to the United Kingdom, where he was quarantined as the third coronavirus patient on British soil.

However, not before infecting the five British partners, including a nine-year-old girl, who today tested positive for the disease in France.

Six other citizens of the United Kingdom who had had close contact with them in the complex were also taken to the hospital last night in Lyon, Saint-Etienne and Grenoble.

"Everyone was staying in a villa in Contamines-Montjoie when some complained of feeling bad," said a source from the Paris Ministry of Health about the five new patients.

& # 39; The 11 are now isolated in three hospitals in the Haute-Savoie region, with ongoing care and testing. Five have the coronavirus, including a child.

The mayor of Contamines-Montjoie revealed that three of the children who were surveyed, including the confirmed case, attend the same school, which will remain closed next week.

The UK patient who arrived in France from Singapore on January 24 had been attending a business conference at a £ 1,000 hotel per night in the Asian country.

According to Le Figaro, Agnès Buzyn (pictured), the infected Briton stayed in a villa in Contamines-Montjoie, in Haute-Savoie, between January 24 and 28.

An undated file photo shows an image of the town of Contamines-Montjoie in the Haute-Savoie in France

A map locator shows the Contamines-Montjoie ski resort in the French Alps

Coronavirus has a 14-day incubation period in which a patient may not show symptoms but can still infect others by coughing and sneezing.

The meeting at the luxurious Grand Hyatt comprised more than 100 people and has been linked to the spread of the coronavirus in at least three other states.

Upon returning to Britain, he suffered flu-like symptoms and took A,amp;E to the Royal Sussex in Brighton on Sunday, February 1.

The anonymous victim was taken 55 miles to a unit specializing in infectious diseases at the Guy Hospital in London, where he will remain isolated for at least two weeks.

Coronavirus has a 14-day incubation period in which a patient may not show symptoms but can still infect others by coughing and sneezing.

Since its appearance in Wuhan, China, at the end of last year, the virus has infected 34,914 worldwide and killed 724.

Contamines-Montjoie is a village ski resort attached to a nature reserve of 5,500 hectares. It is connected to Evasion Mont-Blanc, with 220 miles of ski slopes.

Two of the apartments in the ski chalet were being examined, health officials said, adding that no other person had been affected by the outbreak in the complex.

Ms. Buzyn said that unidentified patients were in a "stable condition,quot; and were constantly being monitored.

An undated file photo shows the Alpine village Les Contamines in the French Alps

A graph shows the countries affected by the coronavirus at 11.23 a.m. (GMT) of February 8

The first department housed three people, who were positively diagnosed with the coronavirus. Four others were considered to have minor symptoms.

In the second department, a father and a child were also infected and their mother, who was in Britain, was treated at home.

The contaminated girl is a nine-year-old girl who lives in Contamines-Montjoie with her parents and two brothers.

Jean-Yves Grall, head of the regional health authority, said the boy's mother "was in Britain doing tests,quot; at the time of the contamination.

Grall said the infected boy had attended school in Contamines-Montjoie and also spent a day at a second school in the nearby town of Saint-Gervais-les-Bains.

Etienne Jacquet, mayor of Contamines-Montjoie, said: “ The regional health agency called me at 12.30 on Saturday morning about two British families. Seven were in one chalet and four in another. Of the 11 people, five have tested positive for the coronavirus & # 39 ;.

"His clinical condition shows no signs of seriousness," said the minister, who added that the French authorities were trying to contact the family of the British citizen.

Buzyn said the group of people newly infected with the virus formed "a group, a group around an original case."

In the image: a general view of Son Espases Hospital in the capital of Mallorca, Palma, where a British man is in quarantine today

"That original case was brought to our attention last night, it is a British citizen who returned from Singapore, where he had stayed between January 20 and 23, and arrived in France on January 24 for four days," Buzyn said, and He added that the last outbreak occurred in the mountainous region of Savoy, in eastern France.

The use of Singapore as a transportation hub in Southeast Asia means that it could be a contaminant zone for the virus.

"It is very possible that we will find more international cases that have traveled through Singapore," Dr. Michael Head, principal investigator in global health at the University of Southampton, told MailOnline.

& # 39; This group of cases in France illustrates how the coronavirus can spread to countries indirectly in China.

& # 39; The French ski resort will have citizens from many other countries there, so there are implications for possible forward transmission.

"Hopefully other people have not been exposed and infected, and this specific localized outbreak can be contained immediately."

According to the French Ministry of Health, a crisis unit was established and people who have been in close and prolonged contact with these new cases will be informed during the day and will receive specific instructions.

Confirmed cases in France occurred when a British honeymoon transferred from the Diamond Princess cruise ship to the hospital in Japan with the coronavirus felt good and in a good mood.

The British Alan Steele, photographed with his new wife Wendy, was taken yesterday from the Diamond Princess cruise ship and sent to the hospital after testing positive for the virus.

Alan Steele of Wolverhampton was taken to hospital on Friday while his wife Wendy remained aboard the ship.

The ocean liner had been isolated in the port of Yokohama before returning to the sea, and 61 people were taken to hospitals after testing positive for the virus.

Wendy Marshall Steele has been in telephone contact with her husband. She said Saturday that she still felt healthy.

"Alan is fine, Japanese doctors are excellent," he posted on Facebook.

It is in a small room. Only the doctor and the nurse visit him.

Experts say that the difficulty of containing the coronavirus is that many patients have mild cold-like symptoms and don't realize they have the infection, but it can quickly turn deadly

Mrs. Marshall Steele said she was fine too, but she had & # 39; cabin fever & # 39 ;, as she continued to be confined to her room on the ship, a state shared with nearly 3,700 other passengers and crew.

Negative coronavirus warnings from the best experts in Britain Leading virologists and infectious disease specialists met Friday at a meeting organized in a hurry by the respected Science Media Center in London amid the growing outbreak. They made a series of serious warnings about the disease, which include: A vaccine will not be ready until at least 2021

Even if we eradicate the virus in the coming months, it could come back in winter

An outbreak in late 2020 could be devastating for NHS staff juggling the winter crisis

The death of a seemingly healthy Chinese doctor in his 30s increases the fear that he may have the ability to kill people with a strong immune system.

Do not be fooled by a decrease in confirmed cases in recent days; this could be a lack of labor and errors when cataloging them in China

The virus can be transmitted to babies of pregnant mothers during childbirth.

The cases are at least 10 times higher than the 31,000 currently reported

It was a difficult first night without Alan. But hey, we are constantly in touch. The Japanese doctors are excellent and he is in good hands & # 39; & # 39 ;, wrote.

A total of 78 British passport holders, including the crew, were among those who boarded the ship, sources said.

The ship's operator, Princess Cruises, said the ship's quarantine was due to end on February 19, except for "unforeseen developments," and confirmed that all affected guests were taken to hospitals.

The total number of people infected with the virus in France has reached 11.

The other six include a man in a serious condition, while the others have shown signs of improvement in recent days, according to medical officials.

On Sunday, 40 French will be repatriated from China, where the virus killed more than 700 people and 34,000 cases were detected.

The first cases of coronavirus arrived in France at the end of January, among sick people newly arrived from China.

Public health authorities around the world are trying to contain the new virus that first appeared on the seafood market in Wuhan, China, in early December.

Coronaviruses are common in animals of all kinds, and sometimes they can evolve in ways that can infect humans.

Since the beginning of the century, two other coronaviruses have jumped into humans, causing the SARS outbreak in 2002 and the MERS outbreak in 2012.

Four Britons were admitted today to the hospital on the holiday island of Mallorca after coming into contact with a patient with a coronavirus.

China has demanded that four types of people in Wuhan be subjected to mandatory isolation in quarantine stations: confirmed cases, suspicious cases, people who have close contact with the previous two and people who have a fever. In the picture, patients rest in an improvised hospital in Wuhan

Medical workers in protective suits are seen talking while they are at the Wuhan Parlor Convention Center on Friday. Wuhan has about 14 million residents, but it is still unknown how many people would be quarantined or where they will be kept.

Local authorities said they are a couple and their two children.

The father has been quarantined at the main hospital of the island, Son Espases.

His wife and children have also been admitted to the same hospital in the capital, Palma, after tests to see if they have the killer virus.

His wife and children were admitted after he was quarantined.

The results of the tests in all four will be analyzed in a laboratory in Madrid and are not expected to return to the hospital until after the weekend.

It is said that none of the four Britons show signs of poor health.

The regional health authority confirmed in a statement that the coronavirus emergency protocol had been activated.

The news comes almost a week after it was confirmed that two Chinese citizens, a student at the University of York and his mother, had the lethal virus and were quarantined at the Royal Victoria Infirmary in Newcastle.