Fishermen condemned seal pups to death when they tried to rescue her, environmentalists say

To the fishermen who rescued a baby seal that cried & # 39; crying like a baby & # 39; They were told by their mother that they actually killed the animal with their kindness.

A heartbreaking video showed the newborn alone in the icy sea off Russia's largest island, Sakhalin, on its Pacific coast.

Ice fishermen say they looked for the mother of the seal but could not be seen anywhere.

They caressed and fed the puppy, watching him on the ice for two days before taking him on a sled to deliver him to an animal shelter, hoping to save the demanding creature, they said.

A group of fishermen stumbled and tried to help a baby seal (pictured) while working on the Russian island of Sakhalin, which is located in the Pacific Ocean in northern Japan.

"I had a maximum of one day when we first saw it, and I even had to cut the umbilical cord," said fisherman Alexander Sbitnev.

We were protecting him for two days, waiting for the mother to return.

We even call it Valera.

"When we realized that the mother was not close, and that the seal needed help, we called the volunteers from the animal shelter."

But their action has led to the fury of seal experts who claim that as they approached and touched the seal, their problems increased.

The men comforted the whining animal (left) and used a sled (right) to move it to a road where they found a local animal rescue service.

If they had kept a distance, the mother could have returned, he says.

"When the volunteers arrived, they found the seal inside a plastic bath that fishermen used for their capture," said ecologist Alexander Ivanov of the Green Sakhalin Foundation.

& # 39; We have said many times that it is strictly forbidden to touch wild animals.

& # 39; They cannot be fed or given water.

& # 39; They should not be touched & # 39 ;.

Experts said the puppy had lost 50 percent of its body mass and had "very little chance,quot; of survival after the intervention of "kind,quot; fishermen.

The puppy seemed relaxed while peeking out of the sled after being found by fishermen.

The seal should only have been observed from a & # 39; safe distance & # 39 ;.

Experts said the puppy had lost 50 percent of its body mass and had "very little chance,quot; of survival after the intervention of "kind,quot; fishermen.

The specialists tried to hydrate the puppy but could not save him, he said.

But fishermen have responded to what they say was contradictory advice from experts, while criticizing them and the death of the young seal.

"They thought they had done everything according to the instructions of environmentalists," The Siberian Times reported.

They had asked for advice when they tried to save the lonely puppy.

The fishermen said they waited a few hours to see if the mother seal returned, but when they did not, they decided to move the puppy (in the photo on the left and on the transport on the right)

Originally they were attracted to the screams because they thought it sounded like a human baby, and so they approached, only then did they realize that it was a lost baby seal without their mother.

"They told us to be gentle and careful with that, and so we were," said one.

& # 39; We feel that we take good care of it.

& # 39; And now we are guilty of the puppy's death.

& # 39; It hurts me deeply to hear it & # 39 ;.

Originally they were attracted to the screams because they thought it sounded like a human baby, so they approached and realized that it was a lost baby seal without their mother.

"We thought it was a baby and we started looking for it, but we soon noticed a newborn seal alone," said one.