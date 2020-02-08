FIH Pro Hockey League: India stuns Belgium world champions for third consecutive victory

The strong performances of goalkeepers Krishan Pathak and PR Sreejesh, along with an ingenious work of the strikers every time they had the chance, helped India beat the world champion and world number 1 Belgium 2-1 in the first match between both sides in the FIH Professional Hockey League on Saturday. Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh were on target when India recorded their third victory in the Pro League at Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar.

As was the case in his first game against Holland, India scored early in the first quarter. Mandeep Singh diverted a drag film from the edge of the D by Dilpreet Singh to put the hosts ahead at the end of a counterattack.

It was all Belgium later and Krishan Pathak managed to save after saving to keep his team forward. The world champions would get three short corners in the first half, all of which were rejected by the Indian defense. PR Sreejesh followed Pathak's good work in the second quarter and the first half finished 1-0 in favor of India.

Well done guys, as India defeated World No. 1 and World Champion Belgium 2-1 in the first match of the double headed in the FIH Pro-League. Mandeep Singh and Ramandeep Singh scored for India

Belgium scored early in the second half to tie with the drag of Gauthier Boccard leaving Pathak with no chance. Both hit the upper corner. Hardik Singh was close to scoring four minutes later, sliding between two Belgian defenders to be clear about the goal. But goalkeeper Vincent Vanasch made a brilliant save to maintain the level.

Six minutes later, India found the bottom of the net in a short corner. But the goal was rejected after the TV referee determined that the ball had been stopped within the 22-yard line.

Pathak made a brilliant save to deny Belgium a minute before the end of the third quarter to keep things level and the last quarter began with 1-1.

India got a short corner at the beginning of the last quarter. The Harmanpreet Singh drag film hit Victor Wegnez's foot and fell on Ramandeep on the nearby post, which only had to hit him in the goal to give India the lead. Belgium returned to consecutive penalties immediately after, which Sreejesh did well to avoid.

Belgium could not dominate the possession as it did in the first quarter and the match ended in a short corner burst. India kept out the two that Belgium got, the last of which was seconds before the siren was fired.

The victory leads India to second place in the Pro League standings, behind the best ranked in Belgium. They have eight points from a possible nine in their first three games, while Belgium has 11 points from a possible 15.

The second game will be played at 5 pm. at the Kalinga stadium on Sunday.