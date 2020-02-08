Federer and Nadal break the attendance record in & # 39; Match in Africa & # 39; | News

Superstars Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal set a new attendance record for a tennis match, as more than 51,000 spectators showed up to watch lifelong rivals play a friendly exhibition in South Africa.
A crowd of 51,954 spectators attended the Cape Town stadium on Friday night for the highly anticipated match in Africa, which Federer won 6-4, 3-6, 6-3.
The exhibition raised $ 3.5 million for the Roger Federer Foundation, which supports early childhood education in six countries in southern Africa, including South Africa, the country of origin of Federer's mother.
"It was a pleasure to share the field with Rafa (Nadal) again, but the first time here in the beautiful Cape Town in South Africa. It means a lot more and … it really is very, very special on many levels," said the Swiss player After the match.
Friday's crowd, the largest ever recorded for a tennis match, broke the previous 42,517 record set in November when Federer played against German Alexander Zeverev in another exhibit in Mexico City.
The organizers said that the demand for the Federer-Nadal party was around 200,000 ticket requests.
"We did our best as always," said Nadal, number two in the world. "It's a lifelong experience to play in front of such an incredible crowd in an incredible stadium. It was a great pleasure for me to be a part of it."
Federer attracted some renowned friends along with the Spanish to help out at night: Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and The Daily Show host Trevor Noah.
Before the main game, Federer and Gates teamed up to beat Nadal and Noah 6-3 in a double set exhibition.
Comedian Noah talked a lot about garbage of good character. He shares an inheritance similar to Federer. Both have Swiss parents and South African mothers.
"Roger is at a disadvantage. We are both half Swiss, half South African, so I am in his head. I know what he will do," said Noah, who wore a pink shirt and a black headband to match his partner Nadal. He said before the doubles match.
Nadal has a 14-10 advantage over Federer in the final, leads 10-4 in his meetings at Grand Slams and 24-16 in his career matches. Five years younger, the Spaniard could well beat Federer's 20 Grand Slams record.
"I hope to play a little more," said world number three Federer. "We will see how much more. But there is still much to wait."
Al Jazeera and news agencies
