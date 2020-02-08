Faugheen bounces after Dublin | Racing news





Paul Townend and Faugheen win at Leopardstown

Willie Mullins will not rush to make future plans for Faugheen after his popular victory at the Dublin Racing Festival.

The 12-year-old boy has gone back the years to land two Grade One events over fences this season, knocking down the house in Leopardstown last weekend with the victory at the Flogas Rookie Hunt.

In doing so, the winner of the 2015 Champion Hurdle took his professional record to 17 wins in 25 starts.

"He is in good shape, in good shape. He came out of the race well and is in the best order," Mullins said.

The champion coach refused to be attracted to future goals for Faugheen, who has a series of commitments at the Cheltenham Festival.

When asked if plans had been made, he said: "We still have no thoughts."