Fans feel bad about the relationship of Hailey Baldwin and Justin Beiber: they think he has to play a motherly role!

Justin Bieber is back on the music scene after taking a break from the industry to clean himself, reconnect with his faith and marry Hailey Baldwin. After watching a delivery of their YouTube documentary called Seasons, fans feel bad about the couple's relationship.

The fourth part of the documentary shows the love story of Justin and Hailey. The singer talks about what life is like now that he is married while the model talks about what it is like to be Mrs. Bieber.

During the show, viewers listened to the way Hailey talks about her husband and many feel she has to play a motherly role.

The spectators went to the comments section to express their opinion.

One wrote: ‘It is painful to watch the whole video about their relationship, their life is about him, about making him happy, about keeping him stable, about keeping him sober, loyalty, forgiving him all the time, omg that this poor girl has no life, it's about He and his needs. He kept saying how she forgives, and that she forgives him all the time, and I say? What are you still doing that you need to go to bed forgiven ALL THE TIME? I think they love each other, but she doesn't seem to recover anything, just constant work. it's as if she was your babysitter Poor Hailey. "

Another added: "She acts as if she were her mother and he acts like a small child ……"

This comment accumulated more than 3k I like and says: feel I feel that she really loves him, and he loves her too, but not in the same way. He loves for the stability and attention she provides, and she loves him for him. "

Another comment analyzed the difference between her relationship with Selena and her marriage to Hailey.

‘I think it's obvious that they love each other very much. You can see it in the way they look at each other. However, I think the main difference between Hailey and Selena is that Hailey doesn't have much career outside of her relationship with Justin. Of course, she is a model and daughter of Steven Baldwin, but Selena was at one time the most followed person on the largest social platform on the planet, Instagram. Selena had her own career, her own fan base and her own legacy to cultivate. The reason he admires Hailey so much is because she has all the time in the world to take care of ohim, pamper him and make sure she is there in good times and bad times. Of course, this is an incredible quality in any partner. However, when you are creating a multi-million dollar brand, you don't have the bandwidth to make sure that the person who has done it wrong for so many years is fine at the end of the day, without reciprocity at least part of the time. I think Hailey will age by taking care of Justin's movements, as evidenced by the fact that she knows what time she should take her medications before she does. "

