Fans criticize WE TV for making Mama June's problems known and exploiting Honey Boo Boo as a new season of From not to Hot is announced

After it was believed that the fate of TV was on the air due to Mama June's latest pranks with her boyfriend Geno, WE TV revealed an advance of From Not To Hot: Family Crisis. However, viewers do not think the program is a good idea.

If you're not up to date with the latest news about Mama June, you're still on tour with Geno Doak. She accessed Instagram to deliver a message that looks like she might come to accept the help her family desperately wants to provide, but sources say people closest to her think she is trying to make money.

The WE show stayed for the last time with June's family organizing an intervention and the matriarch leaving the facility she accessed. Since then, there hasn't been much news about a new season of the series.

However, the network released a preview of Honey Boo Boo eating cereal with a carton of milk that shows her mother's picture as a voiceover: "What will it be like when Mom finally comes home?"

Although there were some fans excited to see what the new installment would be like, there were many who criticized WE for publicizing Mama June's problems and exploiting Honey Boo Boo.

Users of social networks went to the comments section of TMZ on Facebook to express their disgust.

‘Of course, WEtv would take advantage of his absence. Why? Why not. This is the same network that supplied tons of alcohol and watched from behind the scenes how the alcoholic mother of Ochocinco drank her drink, which resulted in their intervention, as if they really wanted to help her. Anything for the qualifications. Nothing is sacred anymore. Embarrassing and sad, "said one person.

‘They should be ashamed to exploit these people in this way. I really hope that whatever it is that they pay this little girl to shame, irreparably, put her in some kind of account that cannot be touched until she is 25 years old and is able to make real-life decisions and not so soon as she & # 39; I will be the same as your mother by the time I am 19 & # 39 ;, added another.

This person embarrassed the channel when he said: ‘WE TV is disgusting! Promoting the problems of this family for profit! If you really care about her, help her!

‘Television is the last place where June should be. She needs to be in rehab, "said one.

