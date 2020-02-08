Families of victims seek justice for plane shot down in Iran | News

Puneh Gorji and Arash Pourzarabi married in Iran on January 1. A week later, the newlyweds returned to Canada to resume their studies. at the University of Alberta in Edmonton when his plane was shot down over the Iranian capital, Tehran.

The 176 people aboard the Ukrainian plane were killed.

"When I saw my niece's name on the list of victims, it was the worst experience of my life," Gorji's uncle, Ali Asghar Gorji, said by phone from his home in Edmonton. "The only thing that can comfort me now is justice."

The January 8 plane disaster occurred amid fears of a total war between Iran and the United States. Just a few days earlier, Washington had killed Iranian chief general Qassem Soleimani in Baghdad, which led leaders in Tehran to promise "severe revenge." And hours before the plane crashed, the Iranian Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) had fired more than a dozen short-range ballistic missiles at two bases that house US troops in Iraq.

For three days later, Iran denied any involvement in the demolition of the plane. Then, on January 11, Iran announced that an IRGC operator had "unintentionally shot down,quot; the PS752 flight amid fears of a US counterattack. The admission triggered scattered protests in the universities of Tehran and other cities, destroying the feeling of unity in Iran after the murder of Soleimani. Dozens of plane crash victims graduated from Iranian universities that visited families in Iran while on scholarship vacations, graduate schools and promising careers abroad.

Meanwhile, the president of Iran, Hassan Rouhani, issued a statement calling the tragedy a "disastrous mistake." He promised further investigations to prosecute those responsible for the incident and inform the families of the victims about the truth of what happened. A spokesman for the Iranian judiciary on January 14 said several people accused of a role in the incident had been arrested without giving further details.

But Gorji does not believe that the Iranian government offers justice.

"We believe they committed this crime intentionally," he said. "They allowed commercial flights the same night they attacked bases in Iraq. That is a declaration of war and they have to cancel all commercial flights."

Authorities inspect parts of a Boeing 737 aircraft belonging to Ukrainian International Airlines that crashed near Imam Khomeini airport in Tehran (Fatemeh Bahrami / Anadolu)

The 48-year-old engineer said he believed the Iranian government had used "Iranian passengers as human shields,quot; by keeping the country's airspace open. Gorji said he and other families of victims filed a class action lawsuit against Iran for "an act of terrorism,quot; in the Ontario Superior Court of Justice.

About 57 of the victims were Canadians, most of them with dual citizenship and Iranian citizenship.

"The lawsuit aims to prove in a court of law that they (the government of Iran) committed a crime. This would be an important message for the Iranian people and the world," Gorji said. If the case proved successful, the second step would be to pressure the Canadian government to sue Iran in the International Criminal Court, he said.

"I want justice for my niece … I had to do something and I can do it here," he said.

Gorji declined to comment further on the lawsuit, but in a Facebook post on January 25, he said the families of the victims had filed a lawsuit against Iran's supreme leader Ali Hosseini Khamenei and the IRGC. The case, John Doe v. Islamic Republic of Iran, was filed on January 24 and seeks $ 1.5 billion in compensation from Tehran.

Canadian courts generally have no jurisdiction over foreign states, but a 2012 law lifted that immunity for countries that Canada considers "foreign state sponsors of terrorism." Iran and Syria are on that list.

To know the details of what happened exactly on January 8, Iran has to decode the black flight boxes. Canada and Ukraine are pressing Iran to release data loggers, but Tehran, which has rights under the rules of world aviation to lead the investigation, has offered conflicting statements about its plans.

An aviation official who initially said black boxes would be sent to Ukraine backed down in his comments a day later, saying that the Iranian authorities have asked the US and French authorities to lend them the necessary equipment to read the data. However, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Ottawa will continue to press Tehran to send the black boxes to France.

Meanwhile, some experts have expressed concern about Iran's ability and willingness to handle research beyond technical problems.

"They have a strong tradition of sweeping it under the carpet instead of addressing it in a meaningful way," said Sanam Vakil, deputy director of the Middle East North Africa Program at Chatham House. "Taking responsibility and accountability is not what they have managed to do in recent decades."

But Mohammad Marandi, head of American Studies at the University of Tehran, said it was the United States that was ultimately responsible for the plane's demolition.

"The real culprit here, the most responsible, and they can't hide it, is the United States for acts of war against Iran and creating a situation in which Iran had to be on high alert and was prepared for an attack," he said. dismissing the accusations, Tehran would hide the truth behind the plane crash.

"The notion of a cover-up is meaningless and the evidence is that from the beginning Iran invited international teams to come to Iran," he said, referring to Iran's offer to foreign experts, including Ukraine and the United Nations, to join the investigation.

"If a case is to be presented, that should be against the government of the United States and the president of the United States. Whatever the court says, these (Iranian soldiers) are people who acted involuntarily … The circumstance that the United States has created, through sanctions, through the murder of senior officials, through acts of war, are all intentional acts. Therefore, the United States has full responsibility. "

Meanwhile, in Tehran, people who spoke with Al Jazeera described a growing sense of distrust in the government that they believed should take care of them.

Nima, a 28-year-old boy who only gave a name, used the words "hopelessness, helplessness and despair,quot; to describe his anxiety about the future, while Sarah, a 36-year-old teacher, said the plane was shot down as well. as a brutal repression of the government in November against people protesting against an increase in fuel prices "show that this regime does not love us."

Bita, a 52-year-old nurse, said: "I was wondering, what else did they lie about?"

Babak Roshanaei Moghaddam, a psychologist based in Tehran, said the plane's demolition was a traumatic event, not only for the families of the victims but for the entire country.

"The whole nation is afflicted, each person in their own way," said the founder and director of the Tehran Center for Psychoanalytic Studies.

"Losing the last pieces of hope in a relationship with a government whose basic trust had already been compromised for many other reasons, can be a very disturbing position that causes anxiety."