Fact Verification: Tarek Fatah passes an old video with communal slogans as a recent one from Delhi

In the midst of the vote for the Delhi assembly elections on Saturday, a video with communal slogans went viral on social media with the claim that the incident took place in the Capital.

The video shows a large group of people gathered in the street and doing slogans, "Hindustan mein rehna hoga, Allahu Akbar kehna hoga (If you want to stay in India, then you will have to sing Allahu Akbar)".

Columnist Tarek Fatah tweeted the video with the legend: In # DelhiPolls2020, Muslim thugs sing a provocative slogan against Hindus to show off Islamic supremacy. "Hindustan rehna Hoga, Allah-O-Akbar kehna Hoga,quot; (if you want to live in India, then you will have to sing Allah-O-Akbar).

pic.twitter.com/Bx51eF3rdZ Tarek Fatah (@TarekFatah) February 8, 2020

India Today Anti Fake News War Room (AFWA) has found that the claim with the video is false. The viral video is over two years old and is from Udaipur in Rajasthan.

Until the presentation of this story, the video was seen almost 73,000 times and the publication retweeted more than 1,800 times. The archived version can be viewed here.

Some Facebook users have also shared the video with similar claims.

With the help of related keywords, we found a YouTube video with a report from the "India TV,quot; news channel in the viral clip. According to the report, the slogans were made during a demonstration of some Muslim groups in the Chetak Circle of Udaipur on December 12, 2017. The crowd also recited slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bajrang Dal and Shiv Sena.

According to Travel The demonstration was carried out against the murder of Muslim worker Mohammed Afrazul by a man named Shambu Lal Regar. The murder took place in Rajsahan Rajsamand on December 6, 2017.

Therefore, it can be concluded that a two-year video with communal slogans is shared as a recent one. In addition, the incident took place in Udaipur in Rajasthan and not in Delhi, as claimed.