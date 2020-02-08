Eye-catching portraits celebrate the individuality of refugee women | Refugees

For Samar, 24, life has been about survival.

She was still a teenager seven years ago when, with the war in Syria, she decided to flee her country in the hope of a better future.

%MINIFYHTML9626716c0125eb9e3ab772d5767a229311% %MINIFYHTML9626716c0125eb9e3ab772d5767a229312%

He first sought refuge in Lebanon, then in Egypt and Turkey, before embarking on a dangerous sea voyage on a rainy February night four years ago when he boarded a boat full of children in an attempt to reach the shores of Greece.

"I wanted a better life and more freedom," says Samar, one of the more than 1.2 million people escaping the conflict, difficulties and persecution that came to Europe through Greece in the past five years. But the closure of the Balkan borders and an EU-Turkey agreement have trapped more than 100,000 people in Greece, and most languish in poor living conditions.

Samar is one of several women who will appear in Chrysalis, an amazing series of portraits of Greek visual artist and photographer Olga Stefatou celebrating the individuality of refugees and asylum seekers in Greece.

In Chrysalis, Stefatou photographs women from Syria, Iran, Iraq and Afghanistan inside a neoclassical building in the capital of Greece, Athens. Dressed in golden suits made with emergency blankets, women tell their different experiences, dangerous trips and aspirations for the future.

"From the beginning, it was crucial for me that women actively participate in the process and express their own individuality, which is often hidden behind the label of & # 39; refugee & # 39; or oppressed due to cultural factors," he says Stefatou

His series will be exhibited in the contemporary art space of the Fire Station in the capital of Qatar, Doha, from February 12 to 28, before being exhibited at the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto as part of the Shrine Exhibition on 19 March to August 23.

Al Jazeera told Stefatou about Chrysalis, the idea behind it and its reception.

Chrysalis: Nargis, 27, from Afghanistan (Olga Stefatou / Al Jazeera)

Al Jazeera: When did you decide to start the project and why?

Olga Stefatou: I started filming in early 2018, but I was working on the idea for six months before. At that time, I used to work as a graphic reporter covering the refugee crisis in Greece and I realized the various problems faced by refugees and the difficulties in exercising their rights.

I didn't feel that simply covering the crisis was enough, so I began to think of a personal project to express a different narrative closer to my own values.

Al Jazeera: Can you provide some details about the concept behind Chrysalis? How did you select the location and how did the idea of ​​dresses come about?

Stefatou: My personal work has often focused on gender issues, so on this occasion I was eager to create a project designed to offer a positive and playful experience, as well as to present different aspects of the personality of these women.

The idea came from a self-portrait that I filmed for another personal project, Relative Dating of 2014, in which I ran in a forest with a survival blanket in the form of a long golden skirt. Knowing that the blanket has been synonymous with the refugee crisis, I thought I could use this material to create tailored dresses for women, and this motivated me to start gathering all the layers of the visual narrative that interested me.

Chrysalis portrait series: Elahe, 61, from Iran (Olga Stefatou / Al Jazeera)

From the beginning, it was crucial for me that women actively participate in the process and express their own individuality, which is often hidden behind the label of "refugee,quot; or oppressed due to cultural factors. I decided to collaborate for the creation of the costumes with the artist and designer Guram Chachanidze. We take into consideration women's preferences and try to reflect their personality with each dress. However, this is not a fashion project but documentary.

It took me a while to find the right location; I was looking for a place where women felt safe and comfortable to change clothes. Wael Habbal, a Syrian refugee whom I met on the island of Lesbos, introduced me to communism, a group that runs a beautiful neoclassical building in Athens.

When I entered his blue room, I knew I had found the place I was looking for. The concept of the environment, the ceiling light, the different platforms and the Athenian background: all work metaphorically on experience and photographs.

Al Jazeera: How easy was it to convince women to participate and open their experiences? What were the challenges?

Stefatou: Developing this project has been challenging and a great learning process.

Most of the women were excited to wear a dress created just for them, but it was not easy to convince them to participate in the project.

Chrysalis portrait series: Roaa, 27, from Iraq (Olga Stefatou / Al Jazeera)

The majority of refugee women are vulnerable people who have experienced violence and have suspected others after all they have suffered: unaccompanied minor girls, single young women, single mothers and mothers with children waiting for the opportunity to leave Greece and head north to join. with their husbands

Some of the women in Chrysalis could not participate in their husbands, while others were not used to leaving the camp or the apartment where they live. All of them have consciously decided to seek a change in their lives and currently face unimaginable difficulties. such as inhuman living conditions, slow asylum processes, closed borders, aggression and poverty. I deeply admire your courage.

Al Jazeera: What surprised you most during your contact with these women? Any particular time you would like to share?

Stefatou: The women who have so far participated in Chrysalis are powerful people who were ready to speak and stand out despite all the risks. It is very inspiring when the passion for life overcomes fear, when the intention to move conquers the internal conflict. To this day, I try to keep in touch with them and help them as much as I can.

Chrysalis portrait series: Nazanin (not his real name), 27, from Afghanistan (Olga Stefatou / Al Jazeera)

I was pleasantly surprised when the women used the project to express something very specific, like Maryam who wanted to express that her body belongs only to her. Leila had the tragic experience of witnessing the death of 15 people as they crossed the Turkish-Greek border by boat. Narges wanted to forget the humiliating moments he had at the Moria camp in Lesbos.

Nanjanin, whose husband called her every five minutes to stop the photo shoot. He was worried and would respect his decision if he had, but he wanted to continue until the end despite facing a lot of pressure. In addition, Raha, a burn survivor who is an outstanding woman with a beautiful singing voice and artistic nature. Samar, a very intelligent woman who took full control of her life from a young age. And also, Elahe, 61, who traveled alone from Iran.

Chrysalis portrait series: Mahboubeh, 33, from Iran (Olga Stefatou / Al Jazeera)

Al Jazeera: What's next for you and the project?

Stefatou: Chrysalis will be exhibited in the contemporary art space of the Doha fire station from February 12. Your next stop is the Aga Khan Museum in Toronto.

I want to continue working on this project for a while and expand it with more women before concluding it. I feel responsible for presenting women's stories in the best possible way, as long as they trust me. I also hope to edit a short film with images behind the scenes of filming and interviews.

One of my next goals is to complete a photo book with my photographs and experiences of Myanmar, a project I have worked on for more than 15 years.