Evelyn Lozada hints at the departure of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; while revealing a new romance

The VH1 star receives so many powerful Instagram questions about her relationship with other cast members of & # 39; Basketball Wives & # 39; for your next plan for the show.

Evelyn Lozada He wants to spill some tea. The "Basketball Wives"Star recently answered some questions from his fans during a question and answer session on his Instagram account.

The VH1 star received so many powerful questions from her relationship with other members of the "Basketball Wives" cast in her next plan for the show. "Are you and Shaunie good?" asked a fan, referring to the executive producer and co-star of "BBW" Shaunie O & # 39; Neal. In response, Evelyn sprouts over the ex-wife of Shaquille O & # 39; Neal, saying that she is his "best friend for life."

Another asked her if she ever missed her ex-husband, former NFL star Chad Eight-Five. "Have you ever missed Chad … it honestly seems like he used to make you laugh all the time?" The question read. She replied: "Crying weighed more than laughter and not everyone has moved one."

Someone else asked him if he planned to remarry, and Evelyn said: "Yes! This would be my first time! I'm not sure what that other BS was." That opened another question that said: "Are you still single?" She said "No," along with a tongue-out emoji.

However, Evelyn made it clear that the new man was not her former fiancé, former MLB star Carl Crawford. "LOL! No," he replied to a fan who asked if they would ever be together again. "But we are good friends and we love and adore."

He also talked about whether he would return or not for the next ninth season of "Basketball Wives." However, judging by her response, fans apparently couldn't see her on the show. "Most likely not," she replied.

Fans were happy to know that she would not return. "She doesn't have an interesting story … honestly. The drama ages," wrote one commentator. Someone else thought that Ogom OG Chijindu, with whom he is fighting in the program, made her leave the program. "Oh, now he doesn't want to be in basketball wives! OG escaped her."

"The crying weighed more than laughter, but you approached the person who made you so miserable to return to OG … it makes sense," said another person.