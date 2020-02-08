Erica Mena is no longer pregnant: she just gave birth to her baby a few days ago

Erica Mena recently gave birth to a girl, and Safaree couldn't be more proud. She is learning how to make her baby stop crying and the video that appeared online with Safaree cradling her daughter has fans.

Erica told her fans that she already misses being pregnant, and this was an incredible moment in her life.

‘I had the most magical pregnancy. Missing this beautiful body ya✨🌹 @lolamelani ’, Erica captioned her post.

Someone said, "You definitely killed at 9 full months," and another follower posted this: "You had the baby, why are you still posting, let's go see the little princess."

Another follower ran over Erica and said: "You looked absolutely amazing pregnant! ❤️😍 Do you and Safaree plan more miracles?"

A fan praised Safaree's wife: ‘The best pregnancy of a celebrity I've seen. Always beautiful! Pregnant or not! You are soooo beautiful!

Someone else said: You really really did it❤️, every picture you took was perfect and you killed that pregnancy look. I took her very well and you still looked amazing. "

One commenter posted this: ‘Don't you go through so much depression in your belly? I loved my belly! She was definitely the most elegant pregnant woman I've ever seen, my sister was killing him @iamerica_mena, you can always recover that lump after six weeks hahaha congratulations on your mini-me #TeamSamuels. "

Another excited admirer said: "Yes, because your pregnancy kills every day is what I was looking forward to, elegant, elegant, but much slaaaaaaayyyy!"

Apart from this, Erica is preparing to release her first rap song and could not be more excited.

‘Tomrw 9pm Link will be in my biography! My debut "I'm always going to do what I want. This one will have EVERYONE talking about it," he captioned a short clip that shows some images of what fans are about to see today.

Safaree also told his own fans that his wife will release some music today.



