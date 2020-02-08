Eoin Morgan says England's priority in South Africa's ODI series is to give young people a chance | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTMLcd2b97b4891f73ac127dcebdabc1f26011% %MINIFYHTMLcd2b97b4891f73ac127dcebdabc1f26012%

Eoin Morgan says that giving international experience to the young members of his squad, who could represent England over the next decade, is more a priority than how they are doing in the ODI series against South Africa.

England has rested on established stars Ben Stokes, Jos Buttler and Mark Wood, who will return for the next three-game T20I series, while Jofra Archer was ruled out injured.

The fellow World Cup winners, Adil Rashid and Moeen Ali, are part of the England team, but have not participated in the initial defeat in Cape Town or in the game abandoned by the rain in Durban.

With two T20 World Cups in the next 18 months, it is that format that is at the forefront of Morgan's mind, despite the fact that visitors need a victory in the final ODI on Sunday to avoid a first defeat of the bilateral series ODI in three years. .

"If (Moeen and Rashid) come back, it won't be to play against our strongest team, but to get them some cricket," Morgan said.

"We don't have a T20 warm-up game, our priority is T20 cricket and those two boys play our best XI. If they play, that will be the reason behind this, not because we want to level the series.

"There are a couple of things about this tour where we are looking to know more about people and current opportunities.

"Yes, we want to win, but we also want to know much more about other boys at the end of the tour with a longer-term plan."

"I think it gives them a platform to claim their claim for T20 cricket and more than 50 because we have identified them as future and future England cricketers in the next 10 years."

"It's not about immediate results, it's about investing time in those types."

Only 11.2 overs were possible in the second ODI in Durban, with South Africa, which won on Tuesday for seven wickets in Newlands, reaching 71-2 in two short game windows.

Finally, the rain had the last word after 11.2 surpasses, but not before Joe Root defeated South Africa's captain Quinton De Kock, centurion in the opening game, for the second time in two games.

"Joe is an underrated bowler, we certainly know that," Morgan added. "When he is sometimes classified part-time, he doesn't do it justice, but he certainly does a great job for us."

Morgan was speaking a day after England announced that Archer would be out of play for three months with a low-grade stress fracture in his right elbow.

Archer was a star in the World Cup and in Ashes before enduring a more challenging first winter in England, and Morgan feels that a forced absence could be a blessing in disguise for the pacemaker.

"Jofra hasn't had a serious injury for some time and I don't think this is a major problem," Morgan said.

"It gives him time, particularly when he is in his elbow, both to spend time at home and to get away from the game, but also to recondition exactly what he is done to do.

"We play cricket a lot and sometimes, going backwards, you reap the rewards and benefits later."

