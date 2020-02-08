Enter Fashion Week Fall 2020: Star-filled parties

New York Fashion Week is underway, and has already had a fabulous start.

Celebrities, designers, influencers and models have gathered in the Big Apple to see the latest looks from the Fall 2020 collections.

While parades are the main attractions, there are also many parties to enjoy. From the glamorous galas to intimate dinners, these elegant evenings keep the schedules of fashionistas full.

Zendaya, Heidi klum, Ciara, Dylan Sprouse Y Paris Hilton They are just some of the stars that have been seen in these great parties. Of course, Fashion Week is far from over. So, fans can expect to see even more A-listers in the next few days.

Didn't you receive an invitation for this year's festivities? Did you lose your RSVP? Don't worry MY! The news is here to help, and you don't even need to worry about a dress code.

