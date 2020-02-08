Emily Ratajkowski shares a sensual photo before attending the pre-Oscar event

Emily Ratajkowski is drawing attention after sharing a sensual photo on her official Instagram account, where she has 25.3 million followers. In the photo, Emily is lying on her bed with messy hair and lying against the pillow. You can't see her full outfit, but the top of a black dress is visible. Emily's gold rings, including one with a large diamond, are clearly visible. She playfully captioned the photo with: "Everyone dressed with nowhere to go."

Emily was joking with her description, since very well she had a place to go. Emily attended the WME pre-Oscar event held in Los Angeles on Friday night in preparation for Sunday's live event. At 28, Emily looked stunning in a long black strapless tight dress that she combined with a burnt orange raincoat. She and her husband, Sebastian Bear-McClard, have made the award rounds this season and are expected to be at the Oscars on Sunday night.

You can see the photo that Emily shared on her Instagram account below.

Once Emily was seen at the WME event, it became clear that Emily was wearing the same dress in which she took the Instagram photo. Emily looked beautiful and her fans are delighted that the 28-year-old continues to share her favorite designs. through her clothing line Inamorata Woman.

You can see photos of Emily Ratajkowski at the pre-Oscar party below.

Emily Ratajkowski looks elegant in a tight black dress while leading the stars with Shay Mitchell and Shanina Shaik at the WME Pre-Oscar event https://t.co/22oolEduI9 – Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) February 8, 2020

Meanwhile, Emily has spent a lot of time with her husband Sebastian and her dog Colombo, as she has shared several photos of her family on her official Instagram account. While Emily and Sebastian have shared many photos of themselves dressed to the nines, they also share photos where they are relaxed and casual.

Emily wore black sweatpants with a cut black sweatshirt. Sebastian wore a multicolored matching sweater with a cap and a red bag. The two have been married since February 23, 2018 and are rapidly approaching their second wedding anniversary.

You can see a picture of Sebastian and Emily below.

What do you think about Emily's post and her sensual photo?

Are you looking forward to seeing Sebastian Bear McClard and Emily Ratajkowski at the Oscars?



