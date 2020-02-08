Election of the 2020 Delhi Assembly: what exit polls say

%MINIFYHTML5e54ddb2f1bde43279c0dbb2de198e2011% %MINIFYHTML5e54ddb2f1bde43279c0dbb2de198e2012%

As the voting for the Delhi 2020 Assembly elections ended on Saturday, now all eyes are on the results of the exit poll. Will the Aam Aadmi (AAP) party retain power in the assembly or will the Bharatiya Janata (BJP) party outshine the eight-year group? Exit surveys show the result perhaps in favor of AAP.

The vote for the 2020 Election of the Delhi Assembly took place on February 8. The result of the 2020 Election of the Delhi Assembly will be announced on February 11. The counting of the votes obtained in a total of 70 Assembly constituencies in Delhi will begin from 8 am on February 11.

This is what several exit polls predict about what will happen on February 11 when the results of the Delhi assembly election are announced.

Times now:

the Times Now-IPSOS, He has also announced the data of his exit survey of the Delhi 2020 Assembly. According to the Times Now-IPSOS, the AAP is expected to sweep Delhi with 44 seats in the Assembly. The BJP can obtain 26 seats and it is expected that Congress will not win any.

Sudarshan News

The exit poll conducted by Sudarshan News predicted that the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) would retain Delhi, winning 40-45 seats in the Assembly. The BJP, according to its predictions, would accumulate 24-28 seats and the Congress, which was left blank in the 2015 surveys, could accumulate 2-3 seats.

Republic TV

Republic TV – Jan Ki Baat Exit Survey has predicted a clean sweep for AAP with 48-61 seats. The BJP is predicted to win 9-21 seats, while Congress is expected to rise with 0-1 seats.

TV9 Bharatvarsh

TV9 Cicero Delhi exit polls have predicted 54 seats for the AAp, 15 seats for the BJP and 1 seat for Congress.

ABP News

the ABP News-C Voter The exit survey predicts 49-63 seats for the AAP, 5-9 seats for the BJP and 0-4 seats for the Congress.

NewsX

the NewsX-Pollstrat Exit Survey predicts 50-56 seats for the AAP, 10-14 seats for the BJP and no seats for the Congress