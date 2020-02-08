Election in Ireland: polls predict changes in the political landscape | Ireland news

%MINIFYHTML442295512815cbb8eea3ce447c996cc711% %MINIFYHTML442295512815cbb8eea3ce447c996cc712%

Ireland is the fastest growing economy in the European Union.

But it faces a series of problems, from rising housing prices to a health system that fails.

Saturday’s general election begins in a few hours and polls predict major changes in the political landscape.

Al Jazeera's Neave Barker reports from Dublin.