A fight and a series of clashes in several villages in Zhambyl province, in southern Kazakhstan, left eight people dead, authorities said.

Interior Minister Yerlan Turgumbayev said on Saturday that several dozen people were injured in Friday's clashes in the Jambyl region, about three hours by car from the largest city in Kazakhstan, Almaty, and near the border with Kyrgyzstan.

The crowd clashed with the police, wounded two officers with gunfire and burned dozens of buildings and cars. Police arrested 47 people and confiscated two shotguns.

Police and the National Guard now have the situation under control, President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said in a statement, ordering the government to take measures to remain calm in the villages.

Tokayev said the clashes occurred in several settlements in the Kordai district of the Jambyl region.

The images published on social networks on Friday night showed scenes of young men, some armed with sticks, marching along a village road with burning buildings on both sides.

The Kazakh authorities have not commented on the origins of the fight. The area where the fighting took place is home to many members of the Dungan minority group, Muslims of Chinese ethnicity.

A driver working carrying passengers from the border of Kazakhstan with Kyrgyzstan to the city of Almaty said that the village of Masanchi, which was at the center of the conflict, had been closed.

"It's quiet. But you can't get there now. The police and the army are there," the driver, Bakytjan, told AFP news agency by phone.

He said the conflict had begun after a Dungan man attacked an old Kazakh.

The private news agency Kaztag quoted Kusei Daurov, head of the Dungan association, saying that more than ten houses were set on fire by "young people who had arrived,quot; at Masanchi village on Friday.

The leadership of Kazakhstan is proud to ensure inter-ethnic harmony in a country where the Ministry of Foreign Affairs says that "more than 100 ethnic groups live in peace."