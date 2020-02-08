Eddie Jones dissatisfied with the hostile Murrayfield after England defeated Scotland | Rugby Union News

%MINIFYHTMLc5af6e2a805f3819fe444ef50f2f37e611% %MINIFYHTMLc5af6e2a805f3819fe444ef50f2f37e612%









Eddie Jones delivered a direct verdict on the victory of the Calcutta Cup of England over Scotland

Eddie Jones criticized the hostile reception England received upon arriving in Murrayfield after a plastic beer bottle hit a member of his backroom staff on the head.

England lifted the Calcutta Cup for the first time since 2017 after defeating Scotland 13-6 in dismal conditions, but Jones was not happy with the behavior of local fans before and during the game.

The elite performance chief, Neil Craig, Jones's right hand, was hit by a bottle thrown from the porch when players and staff entered the main building with teasing and obscene gestures.

Owen Farrell lifts the Calcutta Cup

While a tense meeting between the old rivals took place in a treacherous wind and rain, Owen Farrell was subjected to repeated boos while kicking the goal.

Jones had prepared England for a "cheesy,quot; meeting in Edinburgh and the head coach was not disappointed at the end of a week in which aggressive language was exchanged between the players.

"We weren't expecting beer bottles thrown at us, so it's a good trick," Jones said.

"That's a pretty good achievement, isn't it, throw beer bottles? You have to be very brave to throw a beer bottle. Neil has a hard head, I know, and there's not much inside!

"(An official complaint) is not going to do anything. Everyone knows it so that someone can do something about it."

Addressing the teasing that greeted Farrell in the knockout, Jones said: "It's not good behavior."

"Rugby had a culture of being respectful and having respect for the kicker, being silent when he kicked.

Scotland fans in Murrayfield

"So, if we don't want to have that, there is a new level of respect in Scotland that we have to endure."

"If that's how Scottish fans are going to be respectful, we have to recognize it and move on."

An SRU spokesman said: "An empty plastic bottle landed near the team bus when England arrived. All England players had already entered the stadium at that time."

"The matter was raised with the England team manager before the game by a Scottish Rugby staff member and an apology was extended. There is no evidence that the bottle has been thrown or intended to hit any individual."

Scotland's head coach Gregor Townsend failed to issue a full conviction of the kicker's boos, which is considered bad sportsmanship in the game.

The conditions made kicking Farrell difficult

"In many places in the world, the crowd will make noise," Townsend said.

"Speaking on behalf of Scottish Rugby, we certainly emphasize that respecting the kicker is something we believe in."

"But it is no different to imagine what happened to England at the Stade de France last week."

Farrell pushed aside the noise while kicking, and said, "It shouldn't affect me. I will continue with my process, which I hope will do more than anything."

Ellis Genge's 70-minute attempt was the turning point in a game lottery, while Farrell kicked a conversion and two penalties.

"This was a test of leadership, of how we could adapt to the conditions and our leadership was absolutely outstanding," Jones said.