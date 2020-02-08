Dwyane Johnson offers a touching compliment to his dad. Watch the emotional video!

%MINIFYHTMLa37d0f199ecdc96b06596d327e3fc95411% %MINIFYHTMLa37d0f199ecdc96b06596d327e3fc95412%

Dwayne "The Rock,quot; Johnson is mourning the death of his father and the compliment he delivered at the funeral was very moving and emotional. Check it out here!

As you may have heard, WWE legend Rocky Johnson died at the age of 75 of a heart attack and his son took social media to share a ten-minute video of his praise that will surely make anyone cry.

Indeed, Dwayne himself barely held back the tears as he climbed the podium.

The actor even took a moment to calm down before beginning his speech, mentioning that his father's surprising death really took him by surprise.

‘Man, I wish I had one more chance. I wish I had one more chance to say goodbye, say I love you, say thank you, but I have the feeling that he is watching. He is listening. I was on my way to work, the other day on January 15 and I was arriving at work and we were filming that day and it was the first day of production, and then I received a call from my wife Lauren that says "It seems that something is happening with your father,quot;.

Hearing this, Dwayne remembered that everything felt "hazy,quot; like in a dream.

‘You know how you have those moments when you try to get rid of it, and you think:‘ No, it's not a dream. … My dad left. At that moment, I thought ‘Well, what do I need to do? What is the next thing I have to do? "And I heard a voice that said," Well, hey, the show must go on, "and that was my dad. That was my old man who told me that."

While uttering his heartbreaking praise, Rocky clips were played as a fighter on a background screen.

Dwayne continued to speak proudly about his father's career, calling him a "pioneer,quot; and saying the sweetest things about him in the rest of the video.

In addition, the subtitle that came with the footage was equally moving.



