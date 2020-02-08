Drake goes out with Imaan Hammam and Porsha Williams supports them.

Drake has just been filmed with the beautiful Imaan Hammam model on his arm, and fans obviously speculate that there is something between the two. Check out the clip shared by The Shade Room below.

Even RHOA's Porsha Williams jumped in the comments to show support for this supposed new couple.

Porsha posted this message in the comments section of TSR: ‘Rooting you! You got it! She is a 👑.

Fans were happy to see that Porsha is supporting the couple and also raising another woman.

On the other hand, many enemies also commented, bringing Rihanna and saying that she looks better and that Drake should go after her.

Someone joked and said: "All black girls hitting the air right now hahaha," and another commentator posted this: "It seems to be uncomfortable."

Another follower wrote: "Brotha, bring Rihanna back, stumbling," and someone else said: "How should I love you, fair-skinned girls, got a guy and that's great."

You may know that Drake appeared in the headlines not long ago in relation to Billie Eilish.

He found himself in hot water after sending text messages to the young singer.

People have been criticizing Drake a lot for texting Billie Eilish after she revealed it, and then, the 18-year-old singer began defending him. Billie made sure to point out the fact that there are many other much more important things that the Internet should worry about these days. During his interview for Vogue, Billie said "The Internet is a stupid mess right now." Ad In 2019, during an interview for Vanity Fair, Billie revealed that he had been sending text messages to Drake, and that he is a very nice guy, although he reached a point where he should have to be friendlier, according to the young singer.



