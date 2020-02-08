Do Denise Richards and Aaron Phypers separate in the middle of rumors of cheating? – Here's the truth!

%MINIFYHTMLe9c1caf4e0e287cdef47fa1ec351fe6d11% %MINIFYHTMLe9c1caf4e0e287cdef47fa1ec351fe6d12%

Amid rumors that Denise Richards and Brandi Glanville had an affair for months in the first half of 2019, it is also speculated that Denise and her husband Aaron Phypers are heading for divorce. That said, an internal report claims to know what is really happening between the married couple and whether they are really dividing or not about the cheating reports.

The source told HollywoodLife that Denise and her two-year-old husband are far from separating.

In fact, despite all the drama of infidelity, they seem to be doing really well.

The insider said that Aaron had really supported her during all these rumors circulating around the next Housewives season. (They) have no idea where these supposed cracking problems in their marriage come from, but she has been really busy traveling for work. "

As the tenth season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills begins to air, the source assured fans that they will be able to see her husband by her side a lot this season. He really is there for her and you could even say that this season has brought them closer. "

At the same time, people have been worried that, due to all the rumors and drama in which she is already involved, Denise ends up leaving RHOBH.

But as confirmed by the reality star in a Twitter post, the source told the news media the same thing: he definitely won't go anywhere!

Speaking of the drama, they continued saying that part of it has been "unnecessary."

However, there have also been times some good times and she is happy to be part of the show. He still plans to continue the program this season and both Aaron, Charlie (Sheen, Denise's ex-husband) and their children (Sam, 15, Lola, 14 and Eloise, 8) have supported their presence on the program. good. & # 39;



