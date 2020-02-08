Dillian Whyte threatens to embarrass Deontay Wilder | Boxing News

%MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf011% %MINIFYHTML2f62c213c1a4ff1c23a9e13ccf062bf012%





Dillian Whyte mockingly responded to Deontay Wilder's recent comments

Dillian Whyte has laughed at Deontay Wilder's claims that he is & # 39; liar & # 39 ;, and has official documents to prove that he tried to force a fight with the WBC champion.

Wilder has directed a new verbal attack on Whyte, suggesting that the British heavyweight would have already faced it, if he had previously accepted fights against Luis Ortiz or Dominic Breazeale.

But Whyte is willing to humiliate the American by showing CMB confirmation that he formally requested a final eliminator with Breazeale, only to have the Californian retired for a mandatory fight against Wilder last May.

Whyte has become frustrated in his quest for WBC champion Wilder

"Deontay Wilder needs to relax and behave," Whyte said Sky sports. "The WBC needs to talk to him, because I will start publishing documents and then he will feel really ashamed."

"Actually, I will publish WBC documents that show that I requested and accepted these fights and that I accepted these fights, and everyone knew it.

"I was ordered to fight Breazeale and Tyson Fury at my insistence. We fought with Breazeale and the WBC took him out to fight Deontay Wilder. How can he say he didn't want to fight Dominic Breazeale?

"I've also made a lot of offers to Ortiz over the years and he rejected them all. The facts are not fiction."

The Brixton man has been told that he must wait until February 2021 to fight for Wilder's WBC belt, despite his prolonged period as the WBC's No. 1 challenger.

Wilder makes his next WBC title defense against Tyson Fury in a rematch in Las Vegas on February 22, and Whyte wants that & # 39; The Bronze Bomber & # 39; Stay on course for a long-awaited confrontation.

Deontay Wilder faces Tyson Fury again this month

"I want to fight Deontay Wilder, it's who I want to fight against," said the 31-year-old. "I don't care about anyone else, other than him, and he must stop being a coward."

"I have a better resume than him. I have defeated more world champions than him. I qualified as the No. 1 challenger since 2017, before his first mandatory false against Bermane Stiverne, and I have been trying to chase him." for a million days now.

"He says I'm crap, he says I'm a liar, he says I'm a liar. He says this and that, but then he doesn't want to get up to fight me and just choose easy defenses,quot; and his own requirements. He is the most protected and cowardly heavyweight champion in sports history. "

Alexander Povetkin could be the next opponent for Whyte

Whyte will continue to risk his world title ambitions by fighting Alexander Povetkin or Andy Ruiz Jr, two high-ranking rivals, and the former Russian world champion is a likely enemy.

"It looks like it's going to be Povetkin," Whyte said. "I think he's a better opponent than Andy Ruiz, because one thing about Povetkin is that he'll get in shape and be motivated to fight."

"I just want a high level guy to fight."