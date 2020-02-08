Democrats compete for votes in debate in New Hampshire | USA news

%MINIFYHTMLb16df0d9a13a5ce5f4da695e4e781cf811% %MINIFYHTMLb16df0d9a13a5ce5f4da695e4e781cf812%

Seven candidates competing for the Democratic presidential nomination took the stage Friday night, hoping to win over New Hampshire voters before the February 11 primaries.

It was an outstanding night for three candidates, in particular, Bernie Sanders, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar, in no particular order.

While the debate saw some candidates choosing unity when they were given the opportunity to hit their opponents, there were still many attacks. Candidates were also asked about foreign policy, including whether they would have ordered the murder of Qassem Soleimani.

After a serious delay in reporting in the Iowa caucuses this week and without a clear favorite, what is at stake could not be greater.

"New Hampshire typically finishes the work that Iowa begins in terms of issuing a verdict on who is viable and who is not," said Dante Scala, professor of political science at the University of New Hampshire.

A Monmouth University survey published on Friday found that half of the respondents, 49 percent, decided firmly on their election candidate, leaving plenty of room for candidates to win over undecided voters.

Andrew Smith, director of the New Hampshire University Survey Center, explained that high participation in the New Hampshire primary means that it is the regular voters, not the activists, who determine the vote in New Hampshire.

People tend to decide a few days before the vote, or on election day, Smith told Al Jazeera.

"You can't really think that there are these blocks of voters that are locked up by any candidate."

Scala said New Hampshire voters are looking for a combination of eligibility and sympathy. For the average voter, the policy distinctions between the candidates are quite subtle, he said.

"They are not sitting at home with a large spreadsheet in front of them that shows the political positions step by step; they feel more comfortable."

Sanders versus Buttigieg

Upon entering the debate, Sanders and Buttigieg led the polls.

The Monmouth poll showed that, between New Hampshire Democrats and unaffiliated voters who are likely to participate in the primaries who were asked who would vote if the primary elections were held today, Sanders led with 24 percent, followed by Buttigieg at 20 percent.

"Bernie Sanders is competing to recover a primary that he won four years ago, which generates many expectations," Scala explained.

But for Buttigieg, who is increasing in the polls, Scala said: "There is pressure on him to turn that into a victory next Tuesday, which would be a great nuisance and would really boost him in the nomination process."

It was no surprise, then, to see the two candidates using all the tools at their disposal. During the debate, Sanders promoted his average donation of $ 18.50, in contrast to Buttigieg's "a lot of money,quot; funders.

"In terms of money in politics, our campaign, and I am enormously proud of this, our campaign, unlike some people here, I don't have four billionaires, Pete, who contribute to my campaign, coming from the pharmaceutical industry, coming from Wall Street, and all the great monetary interests, "said Sanders.

"We are entering the struggle of our lives," Buttigieg replied.

"Donald Trump, according to press reports, and his allies raised $ 25 million today. We have to get into that fight with everything we have. I've been very clear in my record, where I've sued pharmaceutical companies, and for what I'm campaigning, which includes raising wages and raising taxes on corporations and the rich. "

Buttigieg differed from the other candidates by emphasizing that he is younger than the rest and a stranger.

"If you are looking for the person with more years of experience in establishing Washington under your belt, then you have your candidate and, of course, it is not me."

Sanders' solid performance in Iowa indicates that it could also perform well next week, Smith said. "Bernie is a force to keep in mind and, coming to the conclusion, New Hampshire is likely to win."

Who needed a victory?

Scala said several candidates needed a good performance during the debate after a weak end in Iowa: Klobuchar, Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren.

Klobuchar lived up to the circumstances and connected with the crowd. At one point, he received applause when he said that Trump "always sides with the tyrants about the innocent, the dictators about the allies, but I think you should have some friends."

"We have a president who literally blames everyone in the world and we haven't talked about this enough," he continued.

"He blames Barack Obama for everything that goes wrong. He blames his president of the federal reserve he himself appointed. He blames the king of Denmark, who does that?" she asked, causing laughter.

Warren reached all his usual points: he is carrying out a grassroots campaign, focusing on taking the power of billionaires and emphasizing that she is a woman who could be president.

He received cheers when he said his two-cent wealth tax would help close the wealth gap between black and white people who have student loans.

But there were no major highlights for Warren that would have helped her differentiate her from the other progressive in the race, Sanders.

Meanwhile, Joe Biden was caught in a noticeable depression that he didn't seem able to overcome on Friday night. "He is a favorite who is suddenly trying to regain his balance after a very difficult night in Iowa, so he is struggling to recover," Scala said.

"I think Biden will do very badly in New Hampshire," Smith predicted.

"He has already reduced staff, reduced advertising, etc., some time ago here, and his team has been lowering expectations for New Hampshire. If he has another performance in New Hampshire as he did in Iowa, his campaign could be over."

Qassem Soleimani

At the beginning of the debate, the candidates were asked if they would have ordered the murder of Qassem Soleimani.

Buttigieg, a veteran who served in Afghanistan, said: "There is no evidence that this has made our country safer."

"This president has brought us much closer to the brink of war, but he did not start with the attack of Soleimani, but with withdrawing from the nuclear agreement with Iran that his own certified administration was working."

When he was asked again if he had ordered the attack, he did not answer yes or no.

"It depends on the circumstances, it depends on whether there was an alternative, and what the different effects would be, that is my point. This is not an episode of 24, this is a situation that requires that all image intelligence be really evaluated."

In asking the same question, Joe Biden said he would not have ordered the attack.

"There is still no evidence of an imminent threat coming from him. These early US policies made the United States alone."

Sanders said he would not have ordered the attack. There are bad leaders all over the world, he explained.

"You can't say you're a bad guy, we're going to kill you. If that happens, you're opening the door to international anarchy." He said the United States has to strengthen the State Department and its diplomatic capabilities, and unite countries to resolve their differences.

Unit moments

During the debate, the candidates emphasized unity against their common enemy, President Donald Trump.

Scala explained that this was likely because candidates who remain positive are often the most attractive. The risk with the attacks is that "Democrats don't like Democrats chasing other Democrats."

Buttigieg was asked if there is a danger of nominating a candidate who is still under the threat of an investigation, referring to Republicans who investigate Biden's son.

Instead of attacking his opponent, Buttigieg said: "We're not going to let them change the subject. It's not about Hunter Biden or Vice President Biden or any other Biden, it's about abuse of power by the president."

When asked if Sanders could get the support he needs from Republicans across the hall, Klobuchar said, "I like Bernie very well. We really work together on a number of things, including pharmaceuticals. In fact, we had a late night vote, Klobuchar-Sanders amendment … "

"Sanders-Klobuchar," Sanders intervened, causing laughter among the crowd.

"No, no, it wasn't," Klobuchar continued, with a smile.

She said her amendment to bring less expensive medicines from other countries got 14 Republican votes. "They may not have realized what was happening late at night, but we got them. And I think that's just an example of what we have to do here."