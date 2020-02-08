Delhi votes on issues ranging from energy and water supply, jobs to CAA-NRC and nationalism

%MINIFYHTML593bf190588960b1c15f257c942d88cb11% %MINIFYHTML593bf190588960b1c15f257c942d88cb12%

Local issues such as electricity and water supply, jobs, development work, national security and CAA were some of the key factors in Delhi's mind when they cast their vote on Saturday.

Sonakshi Ranjan (22), a first-time voter and resident of New Delhi, said he opted for development while casting his vote.

%MINIFYHTML593bf190588960b1c15f257c942d88cb13% %MINIFYHTML593bf190588960b1c15f257c942d88cb14%

"Voters should not idolize any party or candidate … work should be the only factor," Ranjan said.

%MINIFYHTML593bf190588960b1c15f257c942d88cb15% %MINIFYHTML593bf190588960b1c15f257c942d88cb16%

For Prahlad Kumar, another first-time voter of Nangloi, employment was the most important thing on the agenda. "Rest is all secondary. Light, water … any service, even if they are expensive, can be bought if there is income," he said.

In the constituency of Kalkaji, S C Sharma (74) said he voted for development and national security.

Amarinder Biji (50), a voter in New Delhi, said he would not vote for development if it is "at the cost of sanity and security."

"It has become so scary that there can be shots at any time any day. I don't want forces that divide the country and have no love for the nation," Biji said.

Saurabh Kumar (23), bus driver, said he voted taking into account the national interest.

"Free water and energy are fine, but there are much more important national problems that are important," he said outside a polling station in Karawal Nagar.

A businessman from the Seemapuri constituency, Raj Kumar Goel, felt that nationalism was the main voting element in the Delhi polls.

The Citizens Amendment Act (CAA) and the National Registry of Citizens were among the key issues, especially in minority-dominated areas.

Mohammad Zubair (63) of Okhla, who came to vote with his daughter Sarah Madiha, a 26-year-old architect, said he will choose the development.

"An attempt was made to polarize voters for a party over protests against the CAA, but it won't work much," he said.

Bharatnatyam's dancer, Aranyani Bhargav, waited patiently in line for her turn to vote, occasionally cradling her nine-month-old son who had been tied to herself.

The 34-year-old artistic director, accompanied by her parents Rajeev Bhargav and Tani Bhargav, said she chose development over nationalism.

"I voted for the development of Delhi, harmony and peace … I am against people putting one community against another," he said.

Shahabuddin and his wife Fahmeeda, in their 70s, said they voted for the party that worked for the poor.

"Governments must help poor people and we vote for the party that is doing it," said Shahabuddin, a street vendor in the Khahuri area of ​​the Karawal Nagar constituency.

The BJP had raised the issue of nationalism and opposition to protests against the Citizenship Law (Amendment), especially in Shaheen Bagh, at the center of its aggressive electoral campaigns, while the AAP mainly avoided discussing national issues and directed its campaign around development plates and populist schemes such as free energy, water and bus trips for women. Congress stood by, reminding people of the development in the city under the rule of Sheila Dikshit.

However, a significant number of voters expressed with urgency the problems that drove their election.

Neelam Rani, who went to vote using a walker when he recently encountered an accident, and his sister Rajender Tandon said the campaign for the polls was "very loud."

"We know what is right and what is wrong. There were many issues that we consider and vote accordingly," they said after casting their vote at a polling station in Vivek Vihar under the constituency of Shahdara.

Although BJP had vociferously raised protests against CAA in Shaheen Bagh, but voters in southern Delhi were divided on whether it would have any relation to the outcome of the polls.

Syed Asif, 30, a trained engineer, who runs a business near the protest site that has been going on for more than 50 days, lamented that Shaheen Bagh's agitation was a "human problem,quot; but "turned into a voting problem to serve selfish interests. "

"Therefore, it surely polarized people's minds, and that will have an impact on the outcome of the polls. But, Delhi also has very sensible people, and I have high hopes that most people have voted or voted wisely. ". he said, while he was in a long line at a polling station in Shaheen Bagh crowded by voters until the end of the afternoon.

Seeking to capture power after a 22-year gap, the BJP had launched a lightning war campaign, with the Minister of Interior of the Union, Amit Shah, leading the charge of saffron fueled by its planks of Hindutva and nationalism.

The issue often dominated political discourse during the campaign, with many BJP leaders targeting the AAP ruler and Congress, accusing them of "cheating people,quot; with protests against the CAA in Delhi.

Although Shaheen Bagh's protest site is far from Kalkaji, a section of voters in the constituency also considered that anti-CAA protests would "influence,quot; the elections that ended Saturday night.

Amit Lal, 18, who works in a store in Kalkaji Mandir, voted for the first time. He said the Shaheen Bagh issue "will have an impact,quot;, but the development agenda cannot be ignored either.

"I live in a JJ colony in Madanpur Khadar that is next to the site of the protest, and the anti-CAA protests became an important issue of party voting. But, the agenda should have been development, education, health and employment. "

Voters queued outside a voting booth at a DCM school across the street, but for the around 750 Hindu families in Pakistan who took refuge in Majnu ka Tila in northern Delhi, it was just another Saturday .

The amended Citizenship Law has increased its hopes of obtaining voting rights soon, and subsequently a pucca house and a permanent domicile in India.

"It's the same as yesterday. The elections come and go, without making any difference in our lives," said Dharamveer Bagri, 43, who led a group of 484 Pakistani Hindus from Sindh to Delhi in 2013.

Premji (46) said that all the refugees are asking for is a home and land to build their lives around them.

"Justice has been done to people who live in unauthorized colonies … One day will come and we will have a pucca house and a permanent address … that is why voting rights are important," he said.

Under the amended citizenship law, Indian nationality would be granted to persons belonging to minority communities: Hindus, Sikhs, Buddhists, Jains, Parisians and Christians, in Afghanistan, Bangladesh, who arrived in India before 2015.

"I kept in mind those who were in the lowest strata and were able to make ends meet before pressing the button (EVM). The new generation electorate would vote for equality, development, medical care, education and clean air, "said 21 Akshay Singh of a year.

Standing in a row in front of a voting table in the constituency of Chandni Chowk, Rahul and his friend Karan, both voters for the first time, said they were going to vote for development.

Sadaf Mehboob (18), a student at Jamia Millia University, who cast his vote from a polling station in Shaheen Bagh, said: "My vote has gone in favor of better education, health and employment for young people, since I am one,quot;.