Delhi 2020 election: 75 women, on hunger strike against CAA for 5 days in the Khureji Khas area, cast a vote

Around 300 women have protested against the amended citizenship law at Khureji Khas in Delhi.

It was the fifth day of his anti-CAA hunger strike (Citizenship Law (Amendment)) in Khureji Khas in northeastern Delhi, but despite being exhausted, a group of 75 women made their vote count in the polls of the Assembly of Delhi on Saturday.

Sharika Anjum (32), who looked exhausted and pale, said that none of the 75 women who have been observing the indefinite hunger strike missed the exercise of their franchise right.

When asked about the issues he voted on, Sharika Anjum said: "I voted to save the Constitution and defeat Hindu-Muslim politics."

Farida (21) said he went to the pool cabin, half a kilometer from the protest site, with his father in the morning.

"Our vote is for India and its unity. Our vote is against the politics of hate," Farida said.

Fallahuddin Falahi, 34, who has attended the protest against the CAA for 27 days, said the women voted early and returned to the protest site "to keep up the stir."

About 300 women have been protesting against the amended citizenship law at Khureji Khas, a key anti-CAA protest site in northeast Delhi, for the past 27 days.