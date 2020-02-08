Daytona Speedweeks 2020 calendar: dates, race times, television channels for the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Series

The Daytona 500 arrives every year as the first race of the NASCAR Cup season, but it is the end of the best week of the year in car racing.
Daytona International Speedway is once again the center of the racing universe, as the NASCAR Cup, Xfinity, Truck and ARCA Series teams descend on the 2.5-mile oval for their respective season openers. From Friday, February 7 to Sunday, February 16, the song will be full of action from the four series.
With the exception of the Daytona 500 qualification and the race itself (Fox), plus the first of the two Truck Series practice sessions on Thursday (FS2), all practices, qualification sessions and Daytona Speedweeks races will be broadcast live on FS1. In addition, all Fox presentations of Daytona Speedweeks events can be broadcast live on Fox Sports Go.
Below is the full Daytona Speedweeks calendar in 2020, which includes how to view each event.
Daytona Speedweeks 2020 calendar
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|1:30 – 2:30 p.m. ET
|Lucas Oil 200 practice
|ARK Menard & # 39; s
|N / A
|3 – 4 p.m. ET
|Lucas Oil 200 final practice
|ARK Menard & # 39; s
|N / A
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|11:35 a.m. – 12:35 p.m. ET
|Final practice shock
|Series Cup
|FS1
|12:30 pm. ET
|Lucas Oil 200 qualifier
|ARK Menard & # 39; s
|N / A
|1:35 – 2:25 p.m. ET
|Daytona 500 practice
|Series Cup
|FS1
|3 – 3:50 p.m. ET
|Daytona 500 practice
|Series Cup
|FS1
|4:45 p.m. ET
|Lucas Oil 200
|ARK Menard & # 39; s
|FS1
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|12-1 p.m. ET
|Daytona 500 qualifier
|Series Cup
|Fox
|3 p.m. ET
|Busch crash in Daytona
|Series Cup
|FS1
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|4:05 – 4:55 p.m. ET
|NextEra Energy 250 practice
|Truck series
|FS2
|5:30 – 5:55 p.m. ET
|Final practice of NextEra Energy 250
|Truck series
|FS1
|7 p.m. ET
|Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 1
|Series Cup
|FS1
|8:45 p.m. ET
|Bluegreen Vacations Duel No. 2
|Series Cup
|FS1
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|2:05 – 2:55 p.m. ET
|NASCAR Racing Experience 300 practice
|Xfinity Series
|FS1
|3:10 p.m. ET
|NextEra Energy 250 qualifier
|Truck series
|FS1
|4:32 – 4:57 p.m. ET
|NASCAR Racing Experience 300 final practice
|Xfinity Series
|FS1
|5:05 – 5:55 p.m. ET
|Daytona 500 practice
|Series Cup
|FS1
|7:30 pm. ET
|NextEra Energy 250
|Truck series
|FS1
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|11am. ET
|NASCAR Racing Experience 300 rating
|Xfinity Series
|FS1
|12:30 – 1:30 p.m. ET
|Final practice of the Daytona 500
|Series Cup
|FS1
|2:30 pm. ET
|NASCAR Racing Experience 300
|Xfinity Series
|FS1
|Time
|Event
|Serie
|television channel
|2:30 pm. ET
|Daytona 500
|Series Cup
|Fox
Fox's Daytona Speedweeks coverage marks the beginning of its twentieth season covering NASCAR. The network in 2020 will broadcast 11 Cup Series races, 14 Xfinity Series races and the entire Gander RV & Outdoors Truck series programming. Fox will also present eight ARCA Menards Series races this season.
Now, a two-man booth after the retirement of analyst Darrell Waltrip, Mike Joy and Jeff Gordon are returning to call the Fox & # 39; s Cup Series races this season. They will be congratulated again for Larry McReynolds' vision of Fox's studio in Charlotte, and Matt Yocum, Jamie little, Vince Welch and Regan Smith will deliver reports from pit lane.
Adam Alexander will again be the main voice played by play for Fox's Xfinity series race transmissions in 2020, with Michael Waltrip and a rotation of driver analysts yet to be announced. Welch and Waltrip will convene Truck Series races.
As for the ARCA race on Saturday night at FS1, Dave Reiff and Phil Parsons will be on the call with Katie Osborne reporting from pit road.