Damian Lillard does not hide frustration with officials, Donovan Mitchell after the controversial loss of Trail Blazers

Damian Lillard will be fined by the NBA, and he doesn't care about anything.

The Trail Blazers guard tore the official crew after Portland's controversial defeat against Utah on Friday night. With the Trail Blazers losing for two and only 15 seconds remaining in the regulation, Lillard drove to the edge and got a tray attempt towards the board. Jazz center Rudy Gobert clearly interfered with the ball after he touched the crystal, which should have led to a goal and draw violation.

Unfortunately for Portland, the officials on the floor ruined it completely. A goal was not called when the play was played, so it could not be reviewed and corrected. The Blazers finally lost by a final score of 117-114.

Lillard was understandably furious while leaving the Vivint Smart Home Arena floor, and did not contain his comments after the game.

"It's an easy decision. Three referees out there and they don't call him," Lillard said. "I don't want to hear that no, I don't want to see any report on & # 39; Oh, we should have called it like that & # 39; or nothing like that. They cost us a game. We're in a playoff race and they cost us a game, in a easy call. "

He later used explicit language on social media in response to the official NBA report for the game. Team leader Josh Tiven admitted a goal violation "I should have been called."

When a Twitter user pointed out that Lillard was going to be fined for strong words, he offered a brief reply: "A lot of money." (Lillard is earning almost $ 30 million alone this season, and has more large checks on the way once his supermax contract goes into effect.)

But Lillard was not done yet. He also made an exception to Jazz guard Donovan Mitchell calling Gary Trent Jr., the Blazers reserve. Both Mitchell and Trent got technical fouls at the end of the first half after talking too much crap before heading to the locker room.

"I don't see why guys like Gary Trent should come in and think they can just make us a punk," Mitchell said. "I am not going to lie to you. That should not happen. At the end of the day, we are who we are. We are not a team that you can enter and talk to garbage. That simply will not happen."

Donovan Mitchell: "I don't understand why a guy like Gary Trent should come in and think he can hit us. … We're not a team where you can come in and talk to trash. We're not just going to back off. … That's what that we missed in the last games, just hardness. " pic.twitter.com/Repl9u006a – Eric Walden (@tribjazz) February 8, 2020

Once that video came to Twitter, Lillard and Trent reacted quickly …

And Mitchell shot back.

The man is not disrespectful, there is no beef, I will not let Gary Trent speak shit and that is exactly what it is … 💯 https://t.co/OMT1h01PyA – Donovan Mitchell (@spidadmitchell) February 8, 2020

The good news: Lillard and Mitchell will meet at least once more during the regular season. The bad news: NBA fans will have to wait until April 2 to see the All-Stars face off.

Hopefully officials can stay out of the spotlight next time.