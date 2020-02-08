Damian Lillard denied the game basket due to brutal arbitration

Damian Lillard finished with 42 points on Friday night. He should have had at least 44, but a missed goal call by officials in the last quarter prevented that from happening.

%MINIFYHTML9b4526197b62e75cc248a2ff0d1be38111% %MINIFYHTML9b4526197b62e75cc248a2ff0d1be38112%

Worse for Lillard and his teammates from Trail Blazers, the uncall prevented them from attaching to Jazz in the final seconds of regulation. Utah held on to win 117-114.

Lillard tried a tray around the center of Jazz Rudy Gobert, who blocked the shot after he fell off the board. That should have been called goal, but the team did not see it and could not review the play.

NBA ALL-STARS: Lillard in Team LeBron

Lillard was naturally furious after the game.

The Blazers social media team was a bit more moderate.

Even the people of the NBA were incredulous about the failure of officials:

How do you miss that call? 🤷🏼‍♂️ – Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) February 8, 2020

That was supposed to be a curse and 1 for Dame! The referees blew that shit. That is weak AF. – Kendrick Perkins (@KendrickPerkins) February 8, 2020

This article will be updated.