Damian Lillard and Terry Stotts are enraged with the referees for not calling "inexcusable,quot; and "easy,quot; that "cost the game to Blazers,quot; | NBA News

Damian Lillard and Terry Stotts were angry with officials after the Portland Trail Blazers fell to a controversial 117-114 loss in Utah on Friday.

With Utah leading for two and less than 15 seconds remaining, Lillard drove in an attempt to tie the score. His shot hit the glass and he was on his way to the basket before Rudy Gobert of Utah threw it, but he did not call for a goal even though it was obvious to anyone watching the game.

The three officials could not detect the call and, according to Lillard, insisted that it was clearly not a goal when making the call on the floor.

The NBA 2020 All-Star, which lost 42 with another impressive performance in the loss effort of its team, was enraged with the officers on the court, and his anger clearly still shot up when he spoke to reporters later.















"It cost us the crap game, man," said Lillard, who felt the officials were lenient with Utah at all times.

"They make double equipment, they catch me, they try to be physical … I fired three free throws throughout the game. I tell them (to the officials they are), they are hitting, they are hitting, they are holding all game, all right.

"We get to the last play of the game and miss an easy call. And then they tell us it's an easy call, as if it obviously wasn't a goal. It cost us the game, man, it cost us the game." !

"I love the way we play, it is a consecutive game against a team that plays very well at home and we went out and did what we are supposed to do. We had a great first half, they made their career and we returned to the game and resisted the game. storm, we gave ourselves the opportunity to win a difficult game along the way.

















"As I said, they cost us the game. It's an easy decision. Three referees out there and they don't call it that!"

Lillard also said he was not interested in hearing the NBA Final Two Minute Report, where all decisions on the final stretch are reviewed by the league. As expected, the report found that it was a missed call.

I should be able to challenge that !!! – Luka Doncic (@ luka7doncic) February 8, 2020

The players and experts in the league faced the officials for such an obvious mistake.

Luka Doncic asked: "How do you miss that call?" Enes Kanter tweeted: "STOLEN!"

















JR Smith suggested that the referees "should be fined for that action."

The main NBA expert, Adrian Wojnarowski, described the events as "a hellacious ending,quot; after what has been "a careless NBA arbitration race," with officials only the night before missing the coach's vocal attempts. Orlando Magic Steve Clifford asking for a timeout for the team in the last seconds. of the game.

Portland played the last 34 minutes in Salt Lake City with only seven players after guard Anfernee Simons left with a concussion and forward Trevor Ariza was ejected. The Trail Blazers no longer had center Hassan Whiteside (leg) and striker Nassir Little (ankle).

Coach Terry Stotts was proud of his team's performance, especially in the back of a back-to-back, but he ruined the fake no-call that cost his team.

"I was really proud of our boys," Stotts said. "I mean, obviously, we have little hand and it was an exceptional effort of all who played and it is a shame that it was decided by an inexcusable missed call."

"They could have called goaltending and reviewed it, but they swallowed the whistles in a play that was quite obvious, so a great effort was decided."

















"There was not much to say (later), everyone was quite screwed. One would think they would succeed. I don't complain about officiating, they do hard work, but a work like that is inexcusable.

"They said it wasn't a goal, all three. Everyone took a step forward, we made a lot of good plays, so I say it's really disappointing not to achieve victory after that."

Referee Josh Tiven admitted to NBC Sports Northwest group reporter Jamie Hudson that they were wrong after the game.

"It was not revisable since a goal call was not made on the floor," he said. "The goal of objectives is only revisable if we really call it. The call must be made so that a goal of objectives is revisable.

"Since then we have analyzed it, through the post-game video review, and unfortunately we saw that we missed the play and should have called a goal violation."

Lillard warned of the possible playoff implications that his refereeing error could have for his team, with Portland currently sitting 2.5 games from the Memphis Grizzlies in the final playoff spot in the West.

"There is no way to take away the stinger," he said. "We can't recover the game, it's a loss in our record."

"We are in a playoff race and we need all the games we can get where we have that kind of effort and they missed an easy call like that. And then you want us to leave and say nothing?

"It cost us the game, of course we are going to have something to say about it."

