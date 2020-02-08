Dale Steyn included in the South African T20 team for the England series | Cricket News

%MINIFYHTML97ed53a9e81780bcd702f07f40d8bf1b11% %MINIFYHTML97ed53a9e81780bcd702f07f40d8bf1b12%

Dale Steyn will return to international cricket after almost a year on the sidelines after being selected for the South African T20 team to face England.

The 36-year-old fast bowler finished a stellar race in the test last year after collecting a South African record of 439 wickets, with an average of 22.95, in an effort to continue in the limited formats.

Steyn, however, has not appeared in South Africa since March of last year, missing the 2019 World Cup in England due to a shoulder injury.

South Africa's selectors are happy that Steyn, who recently had a season with the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bash League, is now "fully recovered,quot; from that long-standing shoulder problem to take his place in a team of 16 men to the next three … match of the T20 series against England.

The series begins on Wednesday in East London, where Quinton De Kock, the newly appointed ODI captain, will once again captain the team in the absence of the rested Faf Du Plessis.

The best of the first ODI action between South Africa and England in Newlands in Cape Town.

Kagiso Rabada has also retired from the series, although there is also no room for AB De Villiers, despite speculation that the former South African captain is in talks to get out of international retirement.

New names for England fans, batter Pite Van Biljon has won a call due to his good form with the bat in the South African T20 competition, and sailor Sisanda Magala, also without limit, must pass a condition test physical before taking his place in the team.

Magala was excluded from the ODI team after failing to meet the necessary fitness standards.

"We are satisfied with the group we have selected for this next T20 series against England," said Graeme Smith, interim cricket director for Cricket South Africa.

"Once again we have taken the opportunity to reward some of the workers in our domestic franchise system, while some of our key core players continue their much-needed rest period."

"England, of course, has announced a competitive team and we are sure that we have the team that can face them and return positive results."

Both South Africa and England are preparing preparations for the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

South African T20 Squad: Kock Quinton (captain, wicketkeeper), Reeza Hendricks, Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, David Miller, Pite van Biljon, Dwaine Pretorius, Andile Phehlukwayo, Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Tabraiz

Shamsi, Lungi Ngidi, Sisanda Magala, Bjorn Fortuin, Dale Steyn, Heinrich Klaasen.