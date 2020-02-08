Coronavirus: Pune man returned from the Philippines in quarantine

A 26-year-old man from Pune in Maharashtra, who recently returned from the Philippines through Hong Kong and Singapore, was admitted to the quarantine center on Saturday night on suspicion of a new Coronavirus infection.

The man developed symptoms such as body aches and weakness on February 7, an official at the Naidu civic hospital reported.

"New admission after 7:00 pm. 26 / m Pune resident who had stayed in the Philippines for 28 days and traveled in Hong Kong and Singapore before arriving in India on 2/2/2020," reads in a message sent to PTI by the officer.

Since January 18, a total of 35 patients were admitted to isolation rooms in hospitals in Mumbai, Pune, Ahmednagar and some other cities.

Samples from 30 of these patients were negative for the virus, while reports from five others had not yet been received from the National Institute of Virology based in Pune, according to an official statement.

Of the total 18,084 passengers examined at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in Mumbai since January 18, a total of 140 passengers had returned from the areas affected by the coronavirus.

No confirmed cases of coronavirus infection have been found in Maharashtra.