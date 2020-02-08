Coronavirus outbreak: "We need facts, not fear,quot; | China

In December 2019, the first case of the coronavirus was discovered in Wuhan, China. Since then, it has spread to dozens of other countries and has resulted in the infection of tens of thousands of people and hundreds of deaths.

When the virus began to spread, Chinese citizens who tried to warn others about the disease were accused of lying and police told them to stop their "illegal activity." Since then, senior officials in China have admitted that there were failures in the response to the virus and acknowledged that they should improve their national emergency management system.

"There is no denying that there should be more information, more transparency and a better emergency response system," said China Global Television Network host Wang Guan.

In Xinjiang Province, where at least one million Uighur Muslims are being held in camps, multiple cases of coronaviruses have been confirmed, which increases the fear that it will spread rapidly in the region.

"There have been very few cases in Xinjiang. Actually, Xinjiang ranks number six from below in terms of confirmed cases. So far there has not been a single death in Xinjiang. The situation is well controlled," Wang said.

Dozens of commercial airlines have imposed travel restrictions on flights to China. There have also been several reports of companies and individuals that incite racism against people of Chinese descent in response to the outbreak.

"These are really worrisome issues because now some Westerners are calling China, calling Coronavirus the Virus of China, but I didn't remember the people who called Zika, the Virus of Brazil or Ebola, the Virus of the Congo," said Wang .

Wang argues that China is fighting the virus as best it can.

Source: Al Jazeera