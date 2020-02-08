Corey Feldman announces that his documentary will arrive, just for one day

%MINIFYHTMLecb9f7e97474f05f7a75fb741bb24baf11% %MINIFYHTMLecb9f7e97474f05f7a75fb741bb24baf12%

In October 2017, Corey Feldman stopped his musical tour with his band Corey Feldman and the Angels to launch his Truth Campaign. It was the beginning of the MeToo movement and, while celebrities such as Rose McGowan, Alyssa Milano and Rosanna and Patricia Arquette used social media to raise awareness about women who were victims of Hollywood sexual abuse, Corey Feldman used Twitter to raise awareness about mens. victims of child sexual abuse. He became a Child USA ambassador and began pressuring to revoke the statute of limitations regarding cases of child sexual abuse throughout the country. He also launched a Go Fund Me and IndieGoGo campaign to raise money to tell what he says is the story of his abuse and the abuse of his former co-star Corey Haim. Feldman says that one of the things that Corey Haim wanted more than anything was that Feldman told his story of abuse if something happened to him.

Feldman plans to do that.

%MINIFYHTMLecb9f7e97474f05f7a75fb741bb24baf13% %MINIFYHTMLecb9f7e97474f05f7a75fb741bb24baf14%

Almost three years later, Corey Feldman announced through his social media platforms that his documentary will soon reach YouTube. There will not be a theatrical premiere, however, Corey Feldman is using the novel approach to selling tickets on February 22, 2020, on his dedicated MyTruthDoc.com website for a presentation that will air at 9 p.m. PT and 11 p.m. ET, on March 9, 2020. The day Corey Feldman releases his documentary is the eve of the tenth anniversary of Corey Haim's death.

%MINIFYHTMLecb9f7e97474f05f7a75fb741bb24baf15% %MINIFYHTMLecb9f7e97474f05f7a75fb741bb24baf16%

You can watch a video interview that Corey Feldman and his wife Courtney Anne gave about the next documentary.

Not everyone is excited about the documentary as some feel that Corey Feldman should not speak for Corey Haim. Who is against Corey who discusses Corey Haim's sexual abuse is Corey's mother, Judy Haim.

Judy Haim and Corey Feldman have had a contentious relationship after the death of Corey Haim. Once Corey Feldman wrote his book Choreography and began telling the story of Corey Haim, Feldman discovered that his friendship with Judy Haim had stopped abruptly.

Judy Haim has recorded that she does not want Corey Feldman to talk about her son's abuse and not understand why she does not make her documentary solely about him and his story.

You can watch a post that Corey Feldman shared on Instagram about his next documentary below.

It is still unclear whether Corey Feldman will expose the names of those he said sexually abused himself and Corey Haim. Between Corey Feldman and Judy Haim, several names have emerged about who can expose the documentary.

When Corey Feldman wrote his book ChoreographyHe was prevented from naming his abusers due to liability issues, but used pseudonyms. He also attended Dr. Oz's program where several of his alleged abusers were named.

It is not clear if Corey Feldman has plans to return to Dr. Oz's show in light of his next documentary release.

What do you think about the way Corey Feldman is choosing to release his documentary?

Ad

Do you agree with Corey Feldman or Judy Haim? Do you think Corey Feldman should tell Corey Haim's story of abuse or just his own?



Post views:

0 0