Confusion, violence in Iraq when al-Sadr gets support for protests | News

Baghdad, Iraq – On a recent morning, at the foot of an imposing building known as the Turkish restaurant in Tahrir Square in Baghdad, a man dressed in black gathered a small audience, calling for an end to the presence of the United States in Iraq.

"Blue caps against American interference," cried the crowd, wielding canes and metal bars under a clear blue sky.

Plus:

%MINIFYHTML5cc79965b6439e9cedbdfb89ea10140611% %MINIFYHTML5cc79965b6439e9cedbdfb89ea10140612%

The men, nicknamed the blue caps for their distinctive helmet, are staunch supporters of Muqtada al-Sadr, a prominent Iraqi Shiite leader known for his mercurial temperament and great cult following that includes a well-armed militia.

"Blue, because it is the color of peace," Nateq Al Gerawi, 38, explained to a fellow Sadrist wearing a cap.

But only two hours later, videos were posted online showing alleged Sadristas beating young anti-government student protesters with canes.

Changing posture

For months, Al-Sadr worked to stay ahead of Iraq's anti-government protests, a popular movement that spread through the capital and southern cities in October, driven by demands for basic services, more job opportunities and the end of government and foreign corruption. interference in Iraqi affairs. His followers provided support and, at times, a certain degree of protection to the civil uprising.

But in recent weeks, al-Sadr has changed position. At the end of January, he withdrew support for the protests only to call his supporters to return to the streets a week later, causing confusion among those on the streets and widening a gap between his staunch supporters and young people largely without leaders who have led the protest movement. Al-Sadr then approved the decision to appoint Mohammed Allawi as designated prime minister, an election that has encountered opposition among non-aligned protesters.

Earlier this week, seven protesters were killed and more than 150 injured when clashes broke out between protesters and Sadristas organized in Najaf.

The incident occurred only hours after al-Sadr called on his followers to "unite to reveal the saboteurs and nationalist suitors helping the security forces."

"Blue hats have to pave the way for this with love, peace and compassion," he said in a Tweet.

In his weekly sermon on Friday, the revered Iraqi Shiite religious leader, the great ayatollah Ali al-Sistani, condemned the security forces for not protecting the protesters in Najaf. "There is no excuse to avoid that duty," he said.

That afternoon, a group of unaligned protesters marched through Tahrir with the Iraqi flag and singing: "Sistani, your children are in Tahrir."

A stone's throw away, inside the Turkish restaurant, women dressed in black sang slogans in support of the Mahdi army, the al-Sadr militia, known since 2014 as Saraya al-Salam.

The Turkish restaurant building was once a center for protesters (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

& # 39; They have divided the square in two & # 39;

During the first months of the Iraq uprising, the Turkish restaurant in Baghdad was known to be a protest stronghold and a community gathering place. On Sunday, al-Sadr supporters eliminated the protesters, turning the unfinished building into a bare and quiet space.

"Muqtada al-Sadr is killing us," said a teenage protester, before seeing a tall man loitering with a blue hat and lowering his voice.

Sadr supporters take the iconic building of Tahrir Square

"They are killing in Baghdad and in Nasiriyah (and) they took pictures of our victims," ​​he said, pointing to the Turkish restaurant, where they once hung up portraits of murdered protesters, but were shot down by Sadr's followers.

Some protesters say they are grateful for the arrival of blue caps. "They cleared the (Turkish) drug restaurant," said Jamal Jassm, 48.

Others, like a 17-year-old young man known as Vife, say they have stopped feeling comfortable inside Tahrir Square: "They are at the checkpoints and begin to give us orders."

What appeared to be a unified civil movement soon fractured into opposing camps as reports of violent incidents increased.

In Tahrir Square, the division is marked, with blue caps that congregate mainly around the Turkish restaurant and staff checkpoints, and non-aligned protesters who gather next to the Freedom Monument, with the busy Tahrir roundabout acting as a buffer zone.

Medo and other young protesters say blue caps are causing divisions in the protest movement (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

"The blue caps have divided the square into two, we are trying to gather the square," said Medo, a 19-year-old protester who asked that his real name not be used.

"They insult us, if we respond, they threaten us with violence," said another young protester sitting in a tent by the Tigris River.

But Medo and his friends say they know what they face: a gang of armed men whose loyalty to Muqtada al-Sadr is paramount.

Power roots

Al-Sadr was born in one of the most prominent religious families in the country in 1974, but his father, the great Ayatollah Moḥammad Sadeq al-Sadr, did not intend for his son to inherit his seminary. Instead, he left it to an academic partner, who finally delegated the responsibility to Muqtada.

And although he inherited his father's followers, not everyone trusted that al-Sadr could live up to the iconic image of the Great Ayatollah.

His volatile nature and poor academic record (young Muqtada did not complete his religious studies) were well known among the Iraqi public and many, including Politicians, as well as neighboring Iran, remained skeptical.

His powerful family ties helped him maintain his position of authority and after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003, al-Sadr made an attempt to expand his political power. Taking advantage of the nationalist sentiment in the country, he began to build his homonymous political movement along with an anti-American militia, successfully attracting millions of followers from low-income areas offering education and health services.

The often reckless decision making of the young religious scholar did not deter old and new followers from supporting him while building a political base, lending him popular support that would later make him a key power agent in Iraqi politics as the head of the Sairoon Alliance.

A local imam in the city of Sadr is part of the powerful group of staunch supporters of the Shiite leader (Sofia Barbarani / Al Jazeera)

In May 2018, Sairoon won the largest number of seats in the country's parliamentary elections, which vetoed its leader in recent deliberations to appoint a new government.

Al-Sadr "likes to pretend to be a cleric beyond the political, but in reality, everything he has done … and especially his militiamen, are anchored in a political understanding of the country in which they are … their policies they are politicians, not religious, "Mitchell Belfer, president of the Euro-Gulf Information Center (EGIC), told Al Jazeera.

While Iran once suspected that it relied on the volatile nature of al-Sadr, its recent visits and meetings in Iran suggest a marked improvement in its relationship with the neighboring country, and some analysts suggest that Tehran is showing a new readiness to support al-Sadr, also emboldening him in his quest for power.

"Now that the dust has settled in relation to the Iraq-Iran relationship, once again, its flavor of the month is Tehran," Belfer said. But as it rises in the ranks of the Iraqi political system, al-Sadr may be losing support among its less hard supporters, that is, those who have joined the protests.

"He's a good leader, but …"

In January, al-Sadr momentarily withdrew its support for anti-government protests when he called for a "one million men march,quot; separately against the US presence in Iraq. METERanyone expected to see the country's squares empty and that protesters joined the anti-US protests.

But anti-government protesters still met separately from the Sadristas, setting the stage for later clashes between rival groups.

Anti-Sadristas turned to social networks to publicly denounce al-Sadr, while some Sadristas openly challenged the commands of the Islamic scholar.

Ali, a 29-year-old man from Sadr City and a strong supporter of al-Sadr, ignored the cleric's orders to abandon the protests.

"I love Muqtada al-Sadr because he was the one who fought against American interference, the first to call demonstrations," Ali said. "He is a good leader, but I am participating in these manifestations (for) the country, not al-Sadr and I will continue to participate in the square until I meet the demands of the martyrs."

But when al-Sadr called on his supporters to return to the streets last week, some anti-government protesters said they would not be welcome. "We don't trust al-Sadr supporters, we don't want them back, not until they are free," said Abdul Ridha Abdul Raheem, 60.

According to EGIC Belfer, the initial support given by al-Sadr to the demonstrations was not a "genuine acceptance of his demands, but rather a way of exercising a certain degree of control."

"Their security personnel, their militiamen, were basically & # 39; protecting & # 39; protesters, but in reality what they were really doing was learning their strength and their weaknesses, their leadership," Belfer said.