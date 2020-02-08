Commercial news from Mookie Betts: Twins are reportedly withdrawing from the three-team agreement

One of the biggest MLB operations in recent memory has reached an obstacle.

%MINIFYHTML499ca6bb8de982a669a12581f19a814b11% %MINIFYHTML499ca6bb8de982a669a12581f19a814b12%

The Twins withdrew from the three-team deal that would have sent Red Sox stars Mookie Betts and David Price to the Dodgers, the Minneapolis Star Tribune reported on Saturday.

It was reported that the blockbuster was in place on Tuesday night, but was caught when the 21-year-old Minnesota physicist Brusdar Graterol was not prepared for the Red Sox, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. Graterol was headed to Boston, while Dodgers law, Kenta Maeda, would become a twin.

MORE: The sale of Mets property falls through

In the days after that physical examination, it was still believed that the exchange would be completed. But the Red Sox and Twins have not reached an agreement on how to adjust Boston's travel, and Minnesota has reportedly finished trying.

However, there is some disagreement about the exact status of the Twins with multiple reporters confirming the Star Tribune report, but Jon Heyman saying The team has a "deadline today,quot; to end the deal.

If Minnesota is out, a version of the exchange can still materialize, either with another team or with the Dodgers and the Red Sox solving something for themselves. The Angels can fill the void because they had agreed to an agreement with the Dodgers that depended on Betts joining Los Angeles.