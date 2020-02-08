CLOCK: SSN in 60 seconds | Watch Sky Sports

Catch up with all the great headlines of Sky sports news in our latest video newsletter.
England beat Scotland 13-6 in the Six Nations. Ellis Genge had the only attempt of the game in difficult conditions in Murrayfield when England sealed his first victory of the tournament.
Ireland tops the table after defeating Wales defending champions 24-14 in Dublin. Andrew Conway scored Ireland's fourth attempt late to secure a bonus point victory.
Everton moved to five points in the top four in the Premier League with a 3-1 victory over Crystal Palace. Brighton and Watford, threatened by the decline, drew 1-1 at Amex Stadium.
In the Championship, Nottingham Forest beat Leeds 2-0 to advance to fourth place and two points from the West Brom leaders. Leeds remains second, level in points with Fulham who beat Blackburn 1-0. Brentford beat Middlesbrough 3-2 at Griffin Park and is fifth, one point behind Forest.
The rangers have reached the quarterfinals of the Scottish Cup. Scott Arfield scored twice by beating Hamilton 4-1.
England's ODI captain Eoin Morgan says that giving experience to young team members is more a priority than how they are doing against South Africa.