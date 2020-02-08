Climate activists dressed in black drag Trojan horse to the British Museum

Around 1,500 people protested at the British Museum for the sponsorship of the BP energy company of a Trojan exhibition.

The horse, which had room for 10 activists inside, had speakers that played sounds of drills and whinny horses.

As part of the mass protest on Saturday, the British Museum allowed the lobby to organize group talks and activities within some of its exhibition halls.

In front of the main gates, activists dressed as Greek gods and Trojan soldiers handed out leaflets to supporters and visitors to the museum.

Crowds of sympathizers were heard cheering and clapping while activists delivered speeches on climate change.

At 3.45 p.m., they organized a "sitting,quot; inside the Great Hall for 15 minutes, singing and singing "BP must fall."

The activists also organized speeches by people of different heritage who condemned colonialism.

Elementary school teacher Lydia Somerville, 56, traveled to London from her home in Hertfordshire with her daughter Scarlett, 14, to participate.

They told the AP news agency that they had previously participated in a protest of & # 39; death & # 39; in the National Portrait Gallery for its BP sponsorship agreement.

A climate change activist dressed as Greek warriors stands beside the wooden Trojan horse. A crowd of supporters cheered and cheered as activists delivered speeches on climate change.

A view of the inside of a Trojan horse, which was designed by BP activist or not BP Phil Ball, outside the British Museum

Mrs. Somerville, one of the protesters, said: & # 39; The protest is very funny. It is really organized: we have joined the song. It is really powerful and there is a good combination of ages. The Trojan horse is also a great message & # 39;

Scarlett said: & # 39; Accepting sponsorship essentially accepts that what they are doing is correct. They are one of the largest oil companies in the world & # 39 ;.

Former education professor Stephen Bolton, 72, and his wife Gillie, 68, a former senior medical researcher, who are retired and living in London, said they defended the cause of BP Or Not BP because they are "respectful." and "pacifists."

Ms. Bolton, a protester, said: "We have renounced our friendship (with the museum) for BP's sponsorship because we believe that the world is rushing towards disaster and BP is not helping at all, it is hampering."

& # 39; BP is a danger to the world and to our children and grandchildren. We strongly oppose the British Museum to accept BP's sponsorship and we want them to follow in the footsteps of other museums to renounce sponsorship & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Bolton said: "We believe that the Trojan horse is brilliant, we help crowdfund because it is an incredibly good cause."

Jess Worth, co-founder of BP Or Not BP ?, said: "We brought the Trojan horse early in the morning through a side door and removed one of the wheels so it could not move."

The wooden horse, which is 4 meters high and can accommodate 10 people inside, was attracted by a group of followers with flags that said & # 39; BP must fall & # 39;

& # 39; We negotiated with the British Museum and told them what we were planning to do. The negotiation went very well and we were allowed to spend two of us last night. There has been a lot of kind and mutual respect from the British Museum.

& # 39; It's brilliant to have so much support. People really care when they see the British Museum partner with organizations like BP. They feel personally upset and motivated to protest about it & # 39; & # 39 ;.

Greenpeace protesters inside the British Museum in London in protest against BP, which sponsor the Trojan exhibition in the museum

A BP spokesman said: & # 39; Our new CEO, Bernard Looney, will set his low-carbon ambition for BP next week. Understand frustration and anger and share the deep concern of protesters about climate change.

"He hopes that what he has to say gives people the feeling that we understand it and that we take the task of addressing the problem very seriously."

The British Museum has been contacted for comment.

