Cindy Crawford Kaia and Presley Gerber's children get tattoos – Presley inks are not understood on their face

The modeling industry has certainly changed since Cindy Crawford walked the runway and nothing proves more than her own children who are also models: Kaia Gerber and Presley Gerber. After the two were seen doing tattoos together, Presley received a new tattoo on his face. Gone are the days when a face or several tattoos hinder a modeling career and Cindy's children are proof of the evolving times. Presley shared a video of himself doing the face tattoo that says "Misunderstood,quot; on his cheek and under his eye. The famous tattoo artist JonBoy made the Presley tattoo. Both JonBoy and Presley shared photos and videos of the session on their official Instagram accounts.

At this time, Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber have not spoken publicly about their children's decisions to get tattoos. Kaia Gerber is 18 years old and Presley Gerber is 20 years old. Cindy and Rande were seen supporting Kaia Gerber during a time when a situation arose with Pete Davidson. Although all the details were never revealed, many suspected that Cindy and Rande helped Pete seek treatment.

You can watch a video of Presley Gerber tattooing his face on the next video player.

JonBoy also shared a picture of himself standing with Presley. You can see that Presley is getting enough tattoos and has a red cross in addition to another ink on the neck.

Here is a close-up of Presley Gerber with the word "misunderstood,quot; tattooed on his face. You can also see that he has tattoos on the knuckles and on the back of his hand.

Here is a black and white photo that Presley published of himself and his younger sister Kaia doing tattoos together.

Kaia and Presley were inked by Evan Tattoo and shared a group photo together.

Not all Presley fans are excited about the face tattoo. Some have left comments and comments that suggest that you should stop before you have too many

What do you think about the new Presley face tattoo? Do you think it goes too far with the ink? Were you surprised that Presley and Kaia got tattoos?



