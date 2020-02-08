Chris Brown speaks when his son is called & # 39; White Baby & # 39;

%MINIFYHTMLc32a8227565edf05d30741c84dd0081811% %MINIFYHTMLc32a8227565edf05d30741c84dd0081812%

In response to those who say that his son Aeko Catori Brown is nothing like him, the singer of & # 39; Indigo & # 39; He says the baby has the genes of his half-white mother Joyce Hawkins.

Chris Brown He spoke while his son Aeko was trolled on the internet. The little boy carried his grandmother's genes, so the R&B star explained that some called the baby "white" and kept saying he didn't look anything like the singer.

"Mini me (MOMMA JOYCE's hair color) and everything," she captioned a new image of the adorable baby on her Instagram while referring to her mother Joyce Hawkins, who is mixed.

Chris Brown shares baby Aeko Catori Brown with Ammika Harris. He is his second son. He also has a daughter named Royalty from a previous relationship with Nia Guzman.

Since Chris introduced his son last year, some people have been questioning the paternity of the baby. "Love and Hip Hop: Miami"star Bobby Lytes commented in one of the publications, "You wanted to say Nick Jonas baby?"

One individual wrote: "That is a white child, who is Caucasian from the mountains of caucusus." Another joked: "Who is the white baby is this lmao". More similar comments say: "Where is melanin?" "Ummm DNA please" and "Looking James corden".

Another commented: "He is nothing more than an Asian boy, nothing more … I love babies and may God forgive me, but he is not so cute." In response, Ammika prayed for those who made ruthless comments. "God bless your heart too," then she replied.

Chris Brown himself once said that he is half white. In the song called "Need a Stack" from his 2019 album "Indigo," he said: "I just want to fuck black people with pretty hair," which caused a violent reaction on the Internet.

Meanwhile, her baby mom Ammika claimed to be a "Blasiana (black Asian) with Cherokee blood" in her Instagram biography. But it is rumored that she was none of that. According to Internet users, both Ammika parents are from Thailand.

An alleged photo of his family in his home country as a child appeared on the web. He showed both his mother and his father Asians. His real name was Ammika Suryapan.