Cheer Jerry Harris will go to the Oscars 2020

Get ready to see some "mat talks,quot; at the 2020 Oscars.

Netflix & # 39; s Encourage star, Jerry harris, heads to Hollywood, California to attend the Event of the year: Academy Awards.

On Friday, The Ellen DeGeneres show He shared the exciting and special news that Navarro's own would become correspondents in the star-filled affair on Sunday, February 9.

And because Jerry has become known for his incredible "mat talk,quot; and his incredible cheerleading skills in the successful Netflix documentary series, it makes sense to bring that energy to the Oscars.

"Are you ready for some exciting news,quot; Monica Aldama, Jerry's animation coach asked him in an Instagram video. "You're going to Los Angeles and be Ellen's correspondent on the Oscar red carpet!"

It is safe to say that the Texas collegiate cheerleader was surprised.

"Oh my God," Harris shouted, jumping with excitement. "And what exactly am I doing? Oh my God. Am I talking to Ellen?"