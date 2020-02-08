Cheer Jerry Harris will go to the Oscars 2020

Get ready to see some "mat talks,quot; at the 2020 Oscars.
Netflix & # 39; s Encourage star, Jerry harris, heads to Hollywood, California to attend the Event of the year: Academy Awards.
On Friday, The Ellen DeGeneres show He shared the exciting and special news that Navarro's own would become correspondents in the star-filled affair on Sunday, February 9.
And because Jerry has become known for his incredible "mat talk,quot; and his incredible cheerleading skills in the successful Netflix documentary series, it makes sense to bring that energy to the Oscars.
"Are you ready for some exciting news,quot; Monica Aldama, Jerry's animation coach asked him in an Instagram video. "You're going to Los Angeles and be Ellen's correspondent on the Oscar red carpet!"
It is safe to say that the Texas collegiate cheerleader was surprised.
"Oh my God," Harris shouted, jumping with excitement. "And what exactly am I doing? Oh my God. Am I talking to Ellen?"
However, Jerry's work at the Oscars will be much bigger than that.
In the video clip, it was revealed that he can talk to all the celebrities on the red carpet. As if that wasn't exciting enough? You will also savor that life of stellar power, because it will be arranged and dressed before the ceremony.
"We told @ jerry.h.arris of #CheerNetflix that he was going to be our red carpet correspondent in the #Oscars," said the Ellen Tube Instagram account page. "His reaction was priceless."
Come on Sunday, fans of Encourage You will see Jerry doing his thang at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, California.
It is only a matter of time before he is on the other side of the carpet, being the interviewee for his projects.
See the coverage of the red carpet of E! From the Oscar 2020 on Sunday February 9 from 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m.PT followed by the Oscars broadcast at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT on ABC! And don't miss the ME! After the party special at 11:15 p.m. ET / 8: 15 p.m. PT for a summary of the 2020 Academy Awards.
%MINIFYHTMLece0315708e5eaa40046b2e3ac921ff517%